Nike Air Huarache By You Custom Women's Shoes

Nike Air Huarache By You

€ 149,99

Have you hugged your foot today? Don't stop there. Bring your feel-good vibes to the world with a customisable twist on the ridiculously comfortable icon. Choose soft, supple suede for a throwback vibe, or give it a timeless finish with crisp leather. Select from an array of varsity-inspired colours for a classic look. Then, top it off with a piece of your story on the tongue patch. Whatever you choose, it's gonna feel good and look great. Your personalised Air Huarache—it's bragging rights for your feet.We recommend sizing up one half-size from your usual size for the best fit.

What's Your Topper?

Select between premium suede or leather to top off the stretchy, "hug your foot" fabric on the upper.

Varsity Colour-Up

What's your school? Got a fave team or wardrobe hue? Pick from an array of varsity-inspired colours and help brighten the world.

Make it Personal

Tell a piece of your story with a personalised message—choose up to 5 characters (numbers 0–9, letters A–Z and some symbols) to have embroidered on the tongue patch. Or, keep the classic look of the original Huarache emblem.