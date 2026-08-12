Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07 Men's Shoe

DestinyC390606198
Just what I wanted it does have the leather straps which was all that mattered to me
Klarna Available at checkout.
The Air Force 1 Mid '07 is everything you know best: crisp overlays, bold accents and the perfect amount of flash to let you shine. The padded, mid-cut collar with classic hook-and-loop closure adds heritage b-ball comfort while perforations on the toe keep you cool.
Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07
LEGENDARY AF-1 STYLE.
The Air Force 1 Mid '07 is everything you know best: crisp overlays, bold accents and the perfect amount of flash to let you shine. The padded, mid-cut collar with classic hook-and-loop closure adds heritage b-ball comfort while perforations on the toe keep you cool.
Debuting in 1982, the AF-1 was the first basketball shoe to house Nike Air, revolutionising the game while rapidly gaining traction around the world. Today, the Air Force 1 stays true to its roots with the same soft and springy cushioning that changed sneaker history.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.8 stars
DestinyC390606198
Just what I wanted it does have the leather straps which was all that mattered to me
Ready for School
Mystic25
Nike Air Force One for the win! Shoes are always affordable(around school time),comfortable,(room to grow),and stylish.(goes with anything especially school uniforms!
Nike Air Force ‘01
philw169984581
Very cool and comfortable. Very attractive looking sneaker.
Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07
Explore the Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07 Men's Shoes
For over 35 years it's been comfort and durability straight out of the box. From durably stitched overlays, to pristine leather, to an easy to break-in design—it's got you covered from the suburbs to the city and everywhere in between.
Originally designed for performance hoops, the Nike Air cushioning delivers lasting comfort while the padded ankle and tongue add to the soft ride.
The crisp, easy-to-clean upper makes it perfect off-court attire, while the mid-top design and cupsole finish underfoot nod to b-ball DNA. It's history, looks and comfort all wrapped into one.