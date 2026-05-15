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Highly Rated
Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest - White/Black

Recycled Materials

Nike AeroSwift

Women's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest

€ 84,99
White/Black
Black/White
Barely Green/Black
Laser Orange/Black
Atomic Pink/Old Royal
Aluminium/Atomic Pink
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres

Designed to race, this AeroSwift vest helps you stay dry and cool when the pressure is on. Its lightweight, sweat-wicking fabric is enhanced with perforated areas to offer airflow from start to finish.


  • Colour Shown: White/Black
  • Style: IF1252-100

Nike AeroSwift

€ 84,99

Designed to race, this AeroSwift vest helps you stay dry and cool when the pressure is on. Its lightweight, sweat-wicking fabric is enhanced with perforated areas to offer airflow from start to finish.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT ADV levels up our sweat-wicking technology with advanced cooling and zones of breathability to help you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Bonded seams at neck and armholes offer a smooth comfortable feel and unrestricted movement.
  • Breathability holes enhance cooling in high-sweat areas.
  • Slim fit for a body-skimming feel.

Product Details

  • Swoosh logos
  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: White/Black
  • Style: IF1252-100

Size & Fit

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (21)

5 stars

  • Smooth Running Top

    Keri

    I'll get started with the fit. It's lightweight and snug, form fitting without feeling tight and once you start running, you barely notice it. The design is simple but classy. I'm not the biggest fan of the racerback but the cut feels natural and it stays out of the way. The fabric is my favorite part: thin, breathable, and it dries quickly even on hot days. I love how weightless it feels. If I could change anything, I’d say the sizing runs a bit small, so I’d love just a touch more room in the chest area. Other than that, it’s a great dri-fit shirt to wear on your run.

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Love these new running tops

    Calliope

    Another great workout tank! This tank was Pete t for running and hiking as well as CrossFit. The design allows it to be breathable and to be able to move around in. It’s perfect for a run or workout in the summer months. It’s lightweight and a soft top. It’s easy to slip on and off. Fits great over a sports bra. The Nike design and logos are not overwhelming. The perforated holes make it breathable all the way around. Be sure to go one size up if you are bustier.

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Satisfied

    Nenja

    Love this elevated line of dri- fit clothing! As a distant runner, I never wear anything new on race day to avoid chafing or running uncomfortably for a long period. However, Nikes lightweight dri-fit clothing line, feels as light as a feather. The comfort against my skin and over my sports bra is so soft to touch that it doesn’t feel like I’m wearing anything. When it comes to design, at first, I was skeptical about the cut in the back, which isn’t the traditional way of cutting it but when I put it to work by wearing it, I felt fine. The small, subtle holes in certain parts of the shirt is a small detail that looks pretty clean. I was also, at first sure about the collar and placement of the Nike symbols, but it grew on me and I love it. This shirt looks great in black and I’m happy to wear it on walks and jogs on a trail, during a race, and for an athleisure look.

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike AeroSwift Women's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest

Nike AeroSwift

€ 84,99

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