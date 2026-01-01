Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Brief-Lined 7.5cm (approx.) Running Shorts
Klarna Available at checkout.
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
Built for peak performance, these lightweight AeroSwift shorts are made with cool, sweat-wicking fabric and designed with breathability zones. We updated the hem vents to give you more coverage while still offering freedom in your longest stride.
- Colour Shown: Black/White/White
- Style: IF1421-010
Nike AeroSwift
Built for peak performance, these lightweight AeroSwift shorts are made with cool, sweat-wicking fabric and designed with breathability zones. We updated the hem vents to give you more coverage while still offering freedom in your longest stride.
Keep your cool
Nike Dri-FIT ADV levels up our sweat-wicking technology with advanced cooling and zones of breathability to help you stay dry and comfortable. Perforated sections and mesh at the waistband add breathability.
Storage for Miles
Two drop-in pockets store small items like earbuds or nutrition pouches while the back zip pocket fits most phones.
Product Details
- Swoosh logos
- Elastic waistband with inner drawcord
- Body: 100% polyester Waistband: 89% polyester/11% elastane. Brief: 86% polyester/14% elastane.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/White/White
- Style: IF1421-010
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 5′7″ (170cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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Nike AeroSwift