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Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top
€ 84,99
Klarna Available at checkout.
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
Built for speed, the AeroSwift collection is our pinnacle racing gear. This sweat-wicking engineered-knit top is lightweight and ultra-breathable, helping keep you cool through the finish line.
- Colour Shown: Barely Green/Lapis
- Style: IH5045-394
Nike AeroSwift
€ 84,99
Built for speed, the AeroSwift collection is our pinnacle racing gear. This sweat-wicking engineered-knit top is lightweight and ultra-breathable, helping keep you cool through the finish line.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable.
- The engineered knit fabric is lightweight and breathable.
- The bonded seams on the shoulder reduce bulk for a lighter feel.
- The Swoosh logos have a non-reflective design finish that won't catch flash photography during the race.
Product Details
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Barely Green/Lapis
- Style: IH5045-394
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′4″ (192cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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Nike AeroSwift
€ 84,99