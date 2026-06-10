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Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest - Black/Dark Smoke Grey/Bright Crimson

Nike AeroSwift

Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest

€ 94,99

Klarna Available at checkout.

Get in the zone and race. Designed for speed, this lightweight singlet features advanced sweat-wicking technology to help you stay dry and cool across the finish line.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Dark Smoke Grey/Bright Crimson
  • Style: IR4444-010

Nike AeroSwift

€ 94,99

Get in the zone and race. Designed for speed, this lightweight singlet features advanced sweat-wicking technology to help you stay dry and cool across the finish line.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Lightweight fabric feels ultra breathable.

Product details

  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Reflective design details
  • Not intended for use as personal protective equipment (PPE)
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Dark Smoke Grey/Bright Crimson
  • Style: IR4444-010

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • Sehr schöne

    СлаваБ714521653

    Top Farbe ,M bestellt passt sehr gut und die Länge endlich länger als die vorherigen Modelle ,Preis ist sehr teuer….

Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest

Nike AeroSwift

€ 94,99

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