Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Tight Running Shorts
Klarna Available at checkout.
We gave these shorts a golden touch in honour of Keely Hodgkinson's medal-chasing drive. Made to race, they're updated with sweat-wicking ribbed fabric and storage to go the distance. A mesh elastic waistband adds breathability while a silky-smooth lining provides a comfortable feel from start to finish.
- Colour Shown: Thunder Blue/Black/White/Linen
- Style: IU1063-437
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'
We gave these shorts a golden touch in honour of Keely Hodgkinson's medal-chasing drive. Made to race, they're updated with sweat-wicking ribbed fabric and storage to go the distance. A mesh elastic waistband adds breathability while a silky-smooth lining provides a comfortable feel from start to finish.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable.
- A back zip pocket fits most phones while two drop-in pockets stow small items like gels.
- Mesh waistband with internal drawstring provides a customised fit with breathability.
Product details
- Non-reflective Swoosh logos
- 5" (12.5cm approx.) inseam
- Body: 89% polyester/11% elastane. Gusset lining: 88% polyester/12% elastane.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Thunder Blue/Black/White/Linen
- Style: IU1063-437
Size & Fit
- As seen on Falyn Lott, university athletics multi-eventer and jumper.
- Lott is 6'0" (183cm approx.) and wears size S.
- Tight fit: snug and form-fitting
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'
More Info
- As seen on Falyn Lott, university athletics multi-eventer and jumper.
- Lott is 6'0" (183cm approx.) and wears size S.