Recycled Materials
Nike Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Tank Top
Klarna Available at checkout.
This product is made from at least 50% recycled polyester fibres
Made with a stretchy, sweat-wicking fabric, this tight-fitting top delivers a vintage look with modern tech to help you stay dry and play your best. Sculpted racerback shape provides coverage without restricting your movement.
- Colour Shown: Light Lemon Twist/Black
- Style: II3606-736
Nike Advantage
Made with a stretchy, sweat-wicking fabric, this tight-fitting top delivers a vintage look with modern tech to help you stay dry and play your best. Sculpted racerback shape provides coverage without restricting your movement.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
- Soft ribbed fabric has optimal stretch for peak performance.
- Length allows for easy tucking and provides coverage in your serve.
Product details
- Silicone NikeCourt logo
- 71% polyester/29% elastane
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Light Lemon Twist/Black
- Style: II3606-736
Size & Fit
- Tight fit: snug and form-fitting
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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