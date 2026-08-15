ACG Zegama Hike Women's Hiking Shoes

ACG Zegama Hike

€ 179,99

THE MOUNTAIN G.O.A.T. OF ACG HIKE.

Turn punishing climbs into panoramic bliss. The Zegama Hike is the trusted trail guru to get you there. Loaded with all-conditions tech, its lightweight, ultra-cushioned midsole combines with grippy Vibram® MegaGrip traction lugs to help maximise comfort and control. The roomy design and wider outsole provide a stable base to help you tackle rugged, changing terrain.

Stacked cushioning

The innovative midsole puts ultra-lightweight ZoomX foam directly underfoot to maximise cushioning. A layer of firmer foam helps provide impact protection, comfort and stability on jagged, uneven surfaces.

Reliable traction

The trusted Vibram® MegaGrip outsole with Traction Lug technology supplies unparalleled traction in variable trail conditions.

Stable Containment

Whether going up the trail or coming down, the heel strap is designed to help you stay locked into the shoe. The wider outsole helps provide a steady foundation as you traverse changing terrain.

Fit for Comfort

As your foot expands over longer distances, the extended eyestay creates a fit system that lets you make easy adjustments to help your whole foot stay comfortable throughout your hike.