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Nike ACG "Wolf Tree" Printed Gilet - Anthracite/Black/Summit White

Recycled Materials

Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'

Printed Gilet

€ 109,99
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

When you need reliable warmth, pull on this "Wolf Tree" gilet. It's crafted with Polartec® fabric to help keep you warm in cold conditions. The loose fit feels roomy through the body for easy movement and layering.


  • Colour Shown: Anthracite/Black/Summit White
  • Style: HV1121-060

Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'

€ 109,99

When you need reliable warmth, pull on this "Wolf Tree" gilet. It's crafted with Polartec® fabric to help keep you warm in cold conditions. The loose fit feels roomy through the body for easy movement and layering.

Benefits

  • Super-soft Polartec® fleece helps hold in warmth without weighing you down.
  • The loose fit feels roomy through the body for easy movement and layering.
  • Elastic binding at the arm holes and waist gives a clean finish.

Product Details

  • Loose fit
  • Brushed fleece
  • Glow in the dark embroidered logos
  • ACG UFO bead
  • Pouch pocket
  • Elastic arm holes and cuff
  • Imported
  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Colour Shown: Anthracite/Black/Summit White
  • Style: HV1121-060

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 5′11″ (180cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (4)

4 stars

  • A huge let down

    rustic09

    I was super excited when this went on sale but the actual vest looks nothing like the picture its extremely thin material and the xl wasnt even long enough the wolf print also did not look very cool a huge letdown

  • Nike ACG wolf tree alien print vest

    Michael

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I’ve recently started liking the ACG wolf tree items. I wish it was a tad bit longer, but it’s right at the waist line still fits just fine. Once you put anything ACG wolf tree on it causes instant warmth. Nice and soft and comfortable.

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Acg alien vest

    Uncle Scrooge

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Acg is the best. All the little details. Ufo pull tab that glows in the dark 🔥

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike ACG "Wolf Tree" Printed Gilet

Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree'

€ 109,99

Complete the look