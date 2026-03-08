ACG Wolf Lichen Crew-Neck Top

ACG
christiang775209896
This shirt is awesome looks so cool and is lightweight yet breathable waiting for more colors
Recycled Materials
Klarna Available at checkout.
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
Need some lightweight warmth? You found it. This versatile mid-layer is designed to fit over a base or under a jacket. The lofted Polartec® fabric feels ultra-soft and retains your natural body heat while letting moisture evaporate to help keep you dry.
ACG Wolf Lichen
Need some lightweight warmth? You found it. This versatile mid-layer is designed to fit over a base or under a jacket. The lofted Polartec® fabric feels ultra-soft and retains your natural body heat while letting moisture evaporate to help keep you dry.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.5 stars
ACG
christiang775209896
This shirt is awesome looks so cool and is lightweight yet breathable waiting for more colors
First Impressions
Zixi375743726
Just got it today, they definitely weren’t lying about lightweight. First impressions it’s very comfortable and surprisingly warm for how lightweight it is. Aesthetically it is beautiful also. Comes with an acg branded washbag to protect it which is a nice touch. Excited to see how it performs over time. Only 4/5 as I haven’t tested it outdoors yet
ACG Wolf Lichen