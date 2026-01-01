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Recycled Materials
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Women's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
€ 114,99
Klarna Available at checkout.
A chill in the air? Layer up in lightweight Tuff Fleece. Made from heavyweight French terry fleece, this sweatshirt feels soft and structured. We added Dri-FIT tech for days when you need a layer of breathable warmth.
- Colour Shown: Dark Smoke Grey/White
- Style: IU8168-070
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
€ 114,99
A chill in the air? Layer up in lightweight Tuff Fleece. Made from heavyweight French terry fleece, this sweatshirt feels soft and structured. We added Dri-FIT tech for days when you need a layer of breathable warmth.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
- Roomy fit through the shoulders and body lets you layer over a base with ease.
Product Details
- 75% cotton/25% polyester
- Ribbed collar, cuffs and hem
- Locker loop
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Dark Smoke Grey/White
- Style: IU8168-070
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 5′9″ (175cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
€ 114,99