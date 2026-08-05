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ACG Solar Chase Men's Dri-FIT ADV Trail-Running Top - Black/Black/Summit White

Recycled Materials

ACG Solar Chase

Men's Dri-FIT ADV Trail Running Top

€ 59,99
Black/Black/Summit White
Grey Fog/College Grey/Summit White
Safety Orange/Safety Orange/Summit White
Sea Glass/Baltic Blue/Summit White
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres

Take on the trails with advanced sweat-wicking technology. Back and armpit mesh panels give you extra breathability where you need it most.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Summit White
  • Style: IO9677-010

ACG Solar Chase

€ 59,99

Take on the trails with advanced sweat-wicking technology. Back and armpit mesh panels give you extra breathability where you need it most.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Soft cotton-poly fabric feels lightweight with a slightly brushed feel.

Product Details

  • 85% polyester/15% cotton
  • Reflective Nike ACG and Nike Swoosh logos
  • Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Summit White
  • Style: IO9677-010

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′0″ (183cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (4)

4.5 stars

  • The Ultimate Tee

    OmarA990654971

    I love this entire Solar Chase collection. I’ve got multiple colorways that I rotate through the week, and I get compliments constantly.

  • A comfortable and almost perfect top!

    Huda955724138

    A comfortable and almost perfect top. The material is mixed cotton and polyester which gives it a light t-shirt feel whilst making it breathable. I have worn this over shorter runs (10k) as well as longer runs (24k) wearing a running backpack, and felt really comfortable throughout. I sized one down to my usual as I like a closer fit and even then the top doesn’t feel tight, so fit perfectly. Length of the top is longer than I like, but that is common in today’s fashion fits.

  • XiaoYic89415316fc148669a703ab4be6e145a

    Pur essendo composto per l’85% da poliestere e per il 15% da cotone, al tatto non dà la classica sensazione del poliestere che si attacca al corpo Sembra piuttosto un cotone jersey, morbido e piacevole da indossare Inoltre il tessuto lascia evaporare il sudore abbastanza rapidamente Dopo circa 4 mesi di utilizzo però ho notato la formazione di pallini sul tessuto.

ACG Solar Chase Men's Dri-FIT ADV Trail-Running Top

ACG Solar Chase

€ 59,99

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