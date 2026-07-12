ACG Radical AirFlow NXT Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Trail-Running Top

ACG Radical AirFlow NXT

€ 149,99

REVOLUTIONARY INNOVATION FOR ATHLETES IN MOTION.

Radical AirFlow is a wildly ambitious fabric centered on cranking up the A/C. Built to maximise the Radical AirFlow innovation, the long-sleeve, race-ready top is designed to allow more air to flow directly to your skin as you push pace. Worn and tested by elite ACG Trail -Running athletes, Radical AirFlow produced peak results. Your turn to feel the chill.

Radical Innovation

Radical AirFlow features an extremely breathable, open-hole construction to help channel more airflow directly to your skin for rapid sweat evaporation while you move. Engineered air ducts are designed to accelerate airflow to help maximise your body's natural cooling mechanisms.

Radical Construction

Ultra-versatile and built for superior mobility and cooling, the soft, open-hole knit fabric throughout the garment features engineered air ducts in high-heat, high-chafe zones—designed to help you stay cool and comfy for all the miles ahead.

Radical Testing

As one of the largest field test initiatives in Nike Running history, members of the All Conditions Racing Department (ACRD) tested the prototype throughout the 2025 elite season. Nike designers tracked feedback from in-race and lab testing to refine the garment. Elite trail runner and ACRD athlete, Caleb Olson wore his prototype en route to winning a grueling 2025 100-mile endurance run, clocking the second-fastest course time in the race's history.