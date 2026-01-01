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ACG Radical AirFlow Men's Dri-FIT Trail-Running Tank Top - White/Anthracite

Recycled Materials

ACG Radical AirFlow

Men's Dri-FIT Trail-Running Tank Top

€ 109,99
Select SizeSize Guide

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This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

Radical AirFlow is a wildly ambitious fabric centered on cranking up the A/C. Built to maximise the Radical AirFlow innovation, this race-ready tank is designed to allow more air to flow directly to your skin as you push pace. Worn and tested by elite ACG Trail -Running athletes, Radical AirFlow produced peak results. Your turn to feel the chill.


  • Colour Shown: White/Anthracite
  • Style: IW0767-100

ACG Radical AirFlow

€ 109,99

REVOLUTIONARY INNOVATION FOR ATHLETES IN MOTION.

Radical AirFlow is a wildly ambitious fabric centered on cranking up the A/C. Built to maximise the Radical AirFlow innovation, this race-ready tank is designed to allow more air to flow directly to your skin as you push pace. Worn and tested by elite ACG Trail -Running athletes, Radical AirFlow produced peak results. Your turn to feel the chill.

Radical Innovation

Radical AirFlow features an extremely breathable, open-hole construction to help channel more airflow directly to your skin for rapid sweat evaporation while you move.

Radical Construction

The soft, open-hole knit fabric throughout the garment feels smooth on your skin. Fold-over elastic trim offers reliable comfort and durability.

Radical Comfort

Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.

More Benefits

  • Ultra-breathable, open-hole knit feels soft and smooth on your body.
  • Designed to feel relaxed through the body for less restriction.

Product Details

  • ACG branding on chest
  • Woven jock tag on the left hem
  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: White/Anthracite
  • Style: IW0767-100

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    ACG Radical AirFlow Men's Dri-FIT Trail-Running Tank Top

    ACG Radical AirFlow

    € 109,99

    A portable cooling microclimate for very hot trails.

    Designed For

    Trail Racing

    Engineered To

    Keep You Cool

    Ventilation To

    Accelerate Airflow

    Features That Perform

    • Very Cool

      Engineered air ducts that accelerate airflow to the skin so it feels like a windstorm strapped to your torso.

    • Race Fit

      Cropped waist for belt accessibility. Fold-over elastic trim offers reliable comfort and durability.

    • Athlete Tested

      From Nike Sports Research Lab climate chambers to podium finishes. 50 elite athletes, 1,000 hours of suffer-festing. Measured against all the what-ifs.

    Complete the look