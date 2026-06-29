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ACG Radical AirFlow Fly Cap Adjustable Dri-FIT Trail-Running Hat - White/White

Recycled Materials

ACG Radical AirFlow Fly Cap

Adjustable Dri-FIT Trail-Running Hat

€ 49,99

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This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

Radical AirFlow is a wildly ambitious fabric centered on cranking up the A/C. Built to maximise the Radical AirFlow innovation, this race-ready ACG Fly Cap is designed to allow more air to flow directly to your head as you push pace. Worn and tested by elite ACG Trail -Running athletes, Radical AirFlow produced peak results. Your turn to feel the chill.


  • Colour Shown: White/White
  • Style: IX1854-100

ACG Radical AirFlow Fly Cap

€ 49,99

REVOLUTIONARY INNOVATION FOR ATHLETES IN MOTION.

Radical AirFlow is a wildly ambitious fabric centered on cranking up the A/C. Built to maximise the Radical AirFlow innovation, this race-ready ACG Fly Cap is designed to allow more air to flow directly to your head as you push pace. Worn and tested by elite ACG Trail -Running athletes, Radical AirFlow produced peak results. Your turn to feel the chill.

Radical Innovation

Radical AirFlow features an extremely breathable, open-hole construction to help channel more airflow directly to your skin for rapid sweat evaporation while you move.

Radical Construction

The soft, open-hole knit fabric feels smooth on the skin and lets your body heat escape quickly. The ACG-branded hook-and-loop closure lets you make easy fit adjustments on the fly.

Radical Comfort

Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.

More Benefits

  • Low-profile design fits snug for a secure feel while you push the pace through tough terrain.
  • Pre-curved bill helps keep the sun out of your eyes.

Product Details

  • Adjustable hook-and-loop closure
  • 100% polyester
  • Hand-wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: White/White
  • Style: IX1854-100

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • Perfect travel hat

    Adam948596969

    Ultra lightweight, breathable, quick drying and versatile! Really hoping they make different colours.

ACG Radical AirFlow Fly Cap Adjustable Dri-FIT Trail-Running Hat

ACG Radical AirFlow Fly Cap

€ 49,99

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