Nike ACG Pegasus Trail Older Kids' Running Shoes

We added more ReactX foam to increase the cushioning compared to earlier versions. An updated outsole helps deliver optimal grip on wet, rugged trails and mixed surfaces.

A ReactX foam midsole with increased stack height delivers durable, responsive cushioning and a stable feel underfoot. It helps kids stay comfortable on uneven terrain.

The ACG Pegasus Trail is ideal for kids who love to get outside. It's built to handle dirt trails, mixed terrain and everyday adventures with durability, responsive cushioning and trail-ready traction.

How does the ACG Pegasus Trail outsole perform on wet and uneven terrain? A Nike Trail All-Terrain Compound (ATC) outsole is designed to deliver grip on wet trails and on uneven, rugged ground.

How versatile is the ACG Pegasus Trail for trails, road use and everyday activity? The ACG Pegasus Trail blends responsive cushioning with durable traction and all-day comfort to go wherever kids roam.

How easy is the ACG Pegasus Trail for kids to put on and take off? A pull loop on the heel helps kids easily slip the ACG Pegasus Trail on while traditional laces help create a secure fit.

How breathable is the ACG Pegasus Trail for active kids? Lightweight mesh on the upper allows air to circulate, helping feet breathe. We reinforced high-wear areas to help the shoe stand up to repeat adventures outdoors.