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Nike ACG Older Kids' Dri-FIT Planet Earth T-Shirt - Black

Nike ACG

Older Kids' Dri-FIT Planet Earth T-Shirt

€ 29,99
Black
Light Crimson

Klarna Available at checkout.

This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

Explore your corner of Earth and beyond in this standard-fit tee, which features glow-in-the-dark graphics that are perfect for a night out stargazing! It's made of smooth, soft fabric enhanced with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT Technology to help you stay cool and dry while you move, and pairs easily with any ACG bottom for a coordinated look designed for adventure.


  • Colour Shown: Black
  • Style: IZ7576-010

Nike ACG

€ 29,99

Explore your corner of Earth and beyond in this standard-fit tee, which features glow-in-the-dark graphics that are perfect for a night out stargazing! It's made of smooth, soft fabric enhanced with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT Technology to help you stay cool and dry while you move, and pairs easily with any ACG bottom for a coordinated look designed for adventure.

Product details

  • 64% cotton/36% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black
  • Style: IZ7576-010

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 4'7" (140cm approx.)
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike ACG Older Kids' Dri-FIT Planet Earth T-Shirt

    Nike ACG

    € 29,99

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