Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Mystery Lights'
Storm-FIT ADV Bibs
Klarna Available at checkout.
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
Made to keep you protected from wind and water, these bibs are crafted from GORE-TEX fabric and feature Nike Storm-FIT ADV tech. The three-layer construction is composed of a waterproof membrane sandwiched between a durable outer fabric and an inner liner.
- Colour Shown: Safety Orange/Mosswood Brown/Black/Mosswood Brown
- Style: HV1127-819
Nike ACG 'Mystery Lights'
Made to keep you protected from wind and water, these bibs are crafted from GORE-TEX fabric and feature Nike Storm-FIT ADV tech. The three-layer construction is composed of a waterproof membrane sandwiched between a durable outer fabric and an inner liner.
Inspired by the sky
Big Bend National Park is a vast area of the Chihuahuan Desert in west Texas. While the area normally has some of the darkest skies in the country, the darkness is broken up by the Marfa Lights—ghostly orbs that glow above the desert. These lights inspired the collection's name.
Advanced protection
Waterproof GORE-TEX fabric keeps you dry so you can focus on the adventure. Nike Storm-FIT ADV technology combines windproof and waterproof fabric with advanced engineering and features to help keep you comfortable in harsh weather conditions. Waterproof zips add extra protection from the elements.
Winter sport ready
The ankles are equipped with zip-secure snow gaiters, elastic cuffs and press-studs for locking into your boots. A sweat-wicking mesh lining helps keep you dry and comfortable. Zip hand and front utility pockets have a soft, warm lining.
Fit for adventure
The loose fit feels roomy through the seat, thighs and legs. The hook-and-loop adjusters on the waist let you lock in your fit.
More benefits
Designed to fasten onto the "Mystery Lights" jacket.
Product details
- Embroidered ACG logo
- Internal 'Mystery Lights' story-telling patch
- ACG tribiner
- Body: 100% polyester. Overlays: 100% nylon. Lining: 100% polyester. Panels lining: 85% polyester/15% elastane.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Safety Orange/Mosswood Brown/Black/Mosswood Brown
- Style: HV1127-819
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′2″ (187cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Full length: falls below the ankle
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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Nike ACG 'Mystery Lights'