ACG Morpho Women's Storm-FIT ADV Rain Jacket

I got the black color in size small reading it was oversized. It fits me about right when wearing tshirts or a light sweeter but not sure it would work with bulkier clothes underneath. I would say it has a normal fit not oversized. I love the design and how lightweight the jacket is but the pockets are so thin, I’m honestly afraid to even using the pockets to store my iPhone pro or my keys. I think they wouldn’t hold up the weight. And the jacket overall feels very fragile exactly because of how thin it is. I would only wear it for city walks not to hike in forests. Also that’s not a jacket for summer rains. I tried using it in 28-30C weather, with just a tshirt underneath and I was sweating. I don’t think it’s a jacket to wear about 25C. Btw I would like to see ACG to write in the product descriptions the temperature range of each product. Now they only mention the location a product has been tested but I don’t find that specific enough. Finally I like the design around the neck but I also noticed that after wearing the jacket for a couple of hours my neck started hurting in the area where the zipper was touching my neck under the chin area. And I have a long neck. Overall, I think it’s overpriced for the specific use case I will end up using it. As a spring / autumn rain jacket. Is not a jacket you can wear unzipped. It doesn’t looks as good and it’s not easy to zip and unzipped and there are no other buttons if you don’t want to zip it.