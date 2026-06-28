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Nike ACG Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt - Summit White

Nike ACG

Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt

€ 49,99
Summit White
Black
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

Made for the outdoors, this tee has sweat-wicking tech for all-day comfort. Heavyweight fabric and a loose fit feel structured and durable.


  • Colour Shown: Summit White
  • Style: IR6985-121

Nike ACG

€ 49,99

Made for the outdoors, this tee has sweat-wicking tech for all-day comfort. Heavyweight fabric and a loose fit feel structured and durable.

Product Details

  • 63% polyester/37% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Summit White
  • Style: IR6985-121

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (3)

3 stars

  • Not as pictured

    lmathewj

    The T-shirt design and fit is great but the text isn’t purple as pictured - it’s black.

  • Not as pictured!!!

    PeterL264829728

    Decent t shirt but the writing is in black not as in the picture! Bit gutted but still a nice t shirt

  • Acg shirts are the best

    Darrelli

    Love the fit of this shirt especially how it sits on the shoulders as it feels fitted without feeling tight

Nike ACG Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt

Nike ACG

€ 49,99

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