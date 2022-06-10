Training and Your Menstrual Cycle. NAQs

Can I Train To My Menstrual Cycle If Pregnant?

When pregnant, your hormones are no longer following the same cycle they always have, instead they’re in a brand new nine-month cycle. Those all-important hormones –estrogen and progesterone –rise constantly throughout your pregnancy, so training to your menstrual cycle won’t apply to you. Instead, you’ll be adapting your training according to your trimester. There are so many myths and opinions, it can be difficult to know what movements are safe to do when you’re pregnant. But every pregnancy is different, even for the same woman, so it’s about listening to your body, as it will tell you what it can and can’t do. We’ve got you covered at every stage of your pregnancy with our Guided Runs. Check them out in the Nike Run Club app.

Can I Train To My Menstrual Cycle If I Have Endometriosis or PCOS?

Endometriosis and PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome) have been misdiagnosed for decades. But women are slowly getting the help they need with the pain, heavy bleeding and irregular periods that come with it. Side note: If these symptoms sound familiar to you, press pause on running down the self-diagnosis rabbit hole —you’ll need to speak to a doctor for a true diagnosis. Heavy or irregular periods (or no periods at all) can be a sign of several things and it’s always best to chat it through with your GP.

If you’ve been diagnosed with Endo, you might find that exercise can improve your symptoms as working out can help the body’s anti-inflammatory and antioxidant ability. It can also boost your mood. And seeing as there’s evidence that suffering with Endo can increase levels of depression and anxiety, feeling mentally lifted is just as important as feeling physically better.

The best way to start training to your cycle is to track how you feel when you train for two or three months, taking note of how your body responds when you push it hard. Then you’ll know when your body’s more able to reach high intensities and which are the taking-it-easy days.

Can I Train to My Menstrual Cycle If I’m Menopausal?

It all depends on if you’re perimenopausal (your body’s still ovulating but is starting to show signs that your ovaries are producing less estrogen) or post-menopausal (your body has stopped ovulating and you no longer have estrogen or progesterone). If you’re perimenopausal, you’ll still be having periods, but they might be getting more irregular, and your bleeding pattern may have started to change. But you can still track your cycle and respond accordingly. If you’re having a longer cycle then you’ll be in the low hormone (Follicular) phase for longer, giving you more opportunities to hit high intensities and heavy resistance work.

If you are post-menopausal (the stage after your periods have stopped for 12 months), syncing your training to your cycle won’t apply to you as your body is no longer producing the high levels of fluctuating hormones. Although, you can still track how you’re feeling and performing as you train. This will give you an insight into how your body’s responding and whether you need a few more days of low intensity between big workouts. But one thing’s for sure, up your recovery time after big workouts, as muscles change with menopause, affecting their ability to recover as quickly.

Can I Train to My Menstrual Cycle If I’m Not a Pro Athlete?

100% YES. If you have a period, you may reap all the benefits of training to your menstrual cycle.