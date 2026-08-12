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Women's Blue Tops & T-Shirts

(113)
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Tight Tube Top
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear
Women's Tight Tube Top
€ 39,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
€ 37,99
Nike Swift Aero-FIT
Nike Swift Aero-FIT Women's Running Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift Aero-FIT
Women's Running Tank Top
€ 64,99
Nike One Classic
Nike One Classic Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Bestseller
Nike One Classic
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
€ 34,99
Nike One
Nike One Women's Medium-Support Padded Adjustable Sports Bra Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Women's Medium-Support Padded Adjustable Sports Bra Tank Top
€ 39,99
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
€ 49,99
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
€ 47,99
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Long-Sleeve Top
€ 47,99
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Tank Top
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Tank Top
€ 59,99
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Jacket
€ 49,99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
Just In
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Running Tank Top
€ 29,99
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Women's
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Women's
€ 34,99
Nike Runway
Nike Runway Women's Jersey Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Runway
Women's Jersey Top
€ 114,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's 1/4-Zip Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear
Women's 1/4-Zip Sweatshirt
€ 79,99
NikeCourt Court Collection
NikeCourt Court Collection Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Court Collection
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
€ 69,99
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Tennis Top
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Tennis Top
€ 59,99
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Tennis Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Victory
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Tennis Top
€ 49,99
Nike Sportswear Chill Lace
Nike Sportswear Chill Lace Women's Oversized Jersey
Nike Sportswear Chill Lace
Women's Oversized Jersey
€ 54,99
Jordan
Jordan Women's Sleeveless Tank
Jordan
Women's Sleeveless Tank
€ 39,99
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
€ 39,99
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson' Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top
Bestseller
Nike AeroSwift 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Women's Dri-FIT ADV Cropped Running Tank Top
€ 69,99
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Golden State Warriors Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€ 104,99
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
€ 109,99
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€ 109,99
FC Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
FC Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Fourth Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
FC Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€ 99,99
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Women's Tennis Tank Top
Just In
NikeCourt Slam
Women's Tennis Tank Top
€ 79,99
England Energy
England Energy Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Bestseller
England Energy
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
€ 74,99
France National Team 2026 Match Home
France National Team 2026 Match Home Women's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
France National Team 2026 Match Home
Women's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
€ 159,99
AFC Richmond 2026 Stadium Home
AFC Richmond 2026 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
AFC Richmond 2026 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€ 109,99
Nike SB
Nike SB Mesh Football Shirt Skate Top
Nike SB
Mesh Football Shirt Skate Top
€ 64,99
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€ 104,99
Croatia 2026 Stadium Away
Croatia 2026 Stadium Away Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Croatia 2026 Stadium Away
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€ 109,99
England Strike
England Strike Women's Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
England Strike
Women's Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
€ 54,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Short-sleeve Polo Top
Nike Sportswear
Women's Short-sleeve Polo Top
€ 69,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Tight Ribbed Tank Top
Nike Sportswear
Women's Tight Ribbed Tank Top
€ 29,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Satin Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Satin Long-Sleeve Top
€ 69,99
Jordan
Jordan Women's Graphic Brazil Crew-Neck Top
Jordan
Women's Graphic Brazil Crew-Neck Top
€ 44,99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
€ 34,99
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Dri-FIT One-Sleeve Top
Nike Zenvy
Women's Dri-FIT One-Sleeve Top
€ 69,99
Nike Swift Aero-FIT
Nike Swift Aero-FIT Women's Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift Aero-FIT
Women's Short-Sleeve Running Top
€ 69,99
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Women's Long-Sleeve Striped Jumper
Jordan Flight
Women's Long-Sleeve Striped Jumper
€ 89,99
Inter Milan
Inter Milan Women's Nike Football T-Shirt
Inter Milan
Women's Nike Football T-Shirt
€ 29,99
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Mesh Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Mesh Short-Sleeve Top
€ 74,99
Paris Saint-Germain Away
Paris Saint-Germain Away Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Away
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
€ 69,99
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
€ 109,99
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Away
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Away Women's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Away
Women's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
€ 159,99
Nike Sportswear Essentials
Nike Sportswear Essentials Women's T-shirt
Nike Sportswear Essentials
Women's T-shirt
€ 34,99
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€ 109,99
FC Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
FC Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Fourth Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
FC Barcelona 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€ 99,99
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Women's Tennis Tank Top
Just In
NikeCourt Slam
Women's Tennis Tank Top
€ 79,99
England Energy
England Energy Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Bestseller
England Energy
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
€ 74,99
France National Team 2026 Match Home
France National Team 2026 Match Home Women's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
France National Team 2026 Match Home
Women's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
€ 159,99
AFC Richmond 2026 Stadium Home
AFC Richmond 2026 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
AFC Richmond 2026 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€ 109,99
Nike SB
Nike SB Mesh Football Shirt Skate Top
Nike SB
Mesh Football Shirt Skate Top
€ 64,99
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
Recycled Materials
Minnesota Timberwolves Icon Edition
Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Swingman Jersey
€ 104,99
Croatia 2026 Stadium Away
Croatia 2026 Stadium Away Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Croatia 2026 Stadium Away
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€ 109,99
England Strike
England Strike Women's Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
England Strike
Women's Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
€ 54,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Short-sleeve Polo Top
Nike Sportswear
Women's Short-sleeve Polo Top
€ 69,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Tight Ribbed Tank Top
Nike Sportswear
Women's Tight Ribbed Tank Top
€ 29,99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Satin Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Satin Long-Sleeve Top
€ 69,99
Jordan
Jordan Women's Graphic Brazil Crew-Neck Top
Jordan
Women's Graphic Brazil Crew-Neck Top
€ 44,99
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
€ 34,99
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Dri-FIT One-Sleeve Top
Nike Zenvy
Women's Dri-FIT One-Sleeve Top
€ 69,99
Nike Swift Aero-FIT
Nike Swift Aero-FIT Women's Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift Aero-FIT
Women's Short-Sleeve Running Top
€ 69,99
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Women's Long-Sleeve Striped Jumper
Jordan Flight
Women's Long-Sleeve Striped Jumper
€ 89,99
Inter Milan
Inter Milan Women's Nike Football T-Shirt
Inter Milan
Women's Nike Football T-Shirt
€ 29,99
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Mesh Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Mesh Short-Sleeve Top
€ 74,99
Paris Saint-Germain Away
Paris Saint-Germain Away Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Away
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
€ 69,99
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
€ 109,99
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Away
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Away Women's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Away
Women's Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
€ 159,99
Nike Sportswear Essentials
Nike Sportswear Essentials Women's T-shirt
Nike Sportswear Essentials
Women's T-shirt
€ 34,99
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Recycled Materials
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
€ 109,99

Blue tops and T-shirts for women: for a cool and comfortable feel

Whether you're training in the gym or running outside, our women's blue tops keep you cool—so you can give your max. Discover midweight designs crafted with peachy-soft materials for comfort at every moment. Looking for something soft and structured? Go for a washed cotton T-shirt. These keep their shape and feel smooth against your skin. We've also got lightweight options made with breathability in mind. Think sleeveless styles with open backs that let moisture escape easily.


Explore blue tops for women in comfortable cuts. Classic T-shirts in loose fits give an airy feel. Looking for something more streamlined? Go with a body-hugging design featuring a soft jacquard elastic band at the hem. It'll stay in place, no matter how hard you're pushing. If flexibility is your top priority, pick a quarter-zip piece that lets you switch up your fit—zip it up to lock in warmth or unzip for extra airflow. Thumbholes extend your coverage, while holding your sleeves in place.


Find women's tops in navy blue that match your intensity. Explore options featuring Nike Dri-FIT technology. This renowned material moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation to keep you snug and fresh. Plus, check out tops with mesh panels under the arms. These deliver added ventilation where you need it most. You'll also discover designs that have side slits to let you stretch and stride without limitations.


Caring for the environment is a team game, and we're committed to doing our part. Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose our women's blue tops with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.