How To Stop Nipples Showing Through Sports Bras. NAQs

It’s something we shouldn’t have to worry about, but we get that you do. You don’t work out to be put on show, and your nipples being visible through your top can make you feel self-conscious. The best option here is to try a sports bra with a little padding or with a thicker fabric.

If it’s high support coverage you’re after, then the Nike Alpha is a great shout. The mesh pattern over the cups will mean nipples are camouflaged, while the overlay across the chest helps minimize bounce, prevents spillage and adds an extra layer of support so you can feel confident while you move. The Rival is also a winner as the moulded cups will protect your modesty while showing off your natural shape.

The One Piece Pad Bra is a great option if you want protection without the fiddly bits. A medium support bra, it’s designed with one wide pad that slots easily into the bra and is removable for less nippy days.

Low support bras are often made of thinner fabric, and while they look cute, they don’t offer as much coverage. But the Nke Indy UltraBreathe is a cut above the rest as not only is it super cute, but it’s got light padding and an ultralight mesh overlay — it’s designed to keep you cool but comes with the added benefit of keeping your nipples out of sight.

If you’ve got a favourite sports bra that’s a big nippy culprit, then you can always purchase nipple covers. They might not be the comfiest, but at least you’ll be able to wear your #1 sports bra without being embarrassed about what’s on show.