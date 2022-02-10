How to Build Lean Muscle

Once you know your one rep max for each exercise or major muscle group, you can choose exercises to assemble your muscle-building plan using NASM guidelines as part of your workout. The number of exercises you choose depends on your fitness level, but the organisation recommends that athletes who want to build muscle size try to do two to four exercises per body part.



For example, if you want to build muscle in your upper body, you might start by doing 3 x 6 (three sets of six reps) of these exercises:

Chest press

Chest fly

Push-up

Lat pull-down

Pull-up

Shoulder press

Lateral raise

This workout plan would meet the recommendations for building large muscle (hypertrophy) in the chest, back and shoulders. As you get stronger, add reps first (to a maximum of 12) then add sets (to a max of six).



You also need to decide how often you want to do your workout. Researchers have established that overall training volume matters more than frequency. Training volume refers to the combined workload of your sets, reps and level of intensity or resistance.



But even though total training volume is important, some published studies suggest that a higher training frequency (three or more times per week) may have a slight advantage when it comes to muscle hypertrophy.



The most important factor in setting up your best weight-training schedule is to allow adequate recovery time. Building lean muscle requires that the rate of muscle protein breakdown (MPB) is lower than the rate of muscle protein synthesis (MPS).



MPB happens during your workout when muscle fibres are stressed and damaged. During recovery, muscle protein synthesis occurs. During this phase, your muscle fibres rebuild with the help of amino acids, the building blocks of protein. Without adequate rest, this phase can't happen effectively. A proper diet is also necessary to optimise this phase.