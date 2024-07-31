The Giannis Freak 6 is the latest signature shoe from super hooper Giannis
Product news
When it comes to b-ball, these new shoes do it all.
- The Giannis Freak 6 is the newest signature shoe from Nike and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, whose partnership began in 2013.
- Designed for all b-ball positions and strides, the Giannis Freak 6 prioritises speed, stability and energy return.
- The midsoles include Cushlon 2.0 foam and a forefoot Air Zoom unit for comfort, shock absorption and responsiveness. With mesh and a dynamic internal containment structure, the uppers support breathability and stability. Updated all-rubber outsoles help boost traction.
- The Roses colourway honours Giannis's late father, while the bright green colourway represents No. 34's high-energy style.
- On 16 August 2024, the Giannis Freak 6, a new silhouette of the Giannis Immortality 4 and a new apparel collection will be available on Nike.com and at selected retailers. The apparel collection includes a Dri-FIT quarter-zip top, jersey top, classic Nike T-shirt and pairs of joggers and shorts.
Giannis Antetokounmpo can truly do it all on the court—and so can his new shoes. The Giannis Freak 6, the latest signature sneaker from the famed Milwaukee Bucks forward, was inspired by his well-rounded game. Serving all positions and strides, these b-ball shoes are one-style-fits-all, if your style is intensity.
Speed, stability and energy return fuelled the design process for these new sneaks. The midsoles are made with thermoplastic polyurethane, a highly durable and flexible material that moulds to the feet. They feature both Cushlon 2.0 foam and a forefoot Air Zoom unit, promoting comfort, shock absorption and responsiveness. A dynamic internal containment structure in the uppers supports stability while enabling natural movement. Mesh helps keep athletes cool, while updated all-rubber outsoles boost traction.
Putting his stamp on these new sneaks, the pink, red and white 'Roses' colourway honours Giannis's late father, while the black and lime green 'Naija' colourway showcases the super hooper's high-energy style and Nigerian roots. The pink colourway is no surprise, considering Giannis wore shoes in that hue to training with the Bucks to salute his daughter's birth. For an extra dose of personalisation, the bottoms of the outsoles are printed with the word "Freak" in honour of Giannis's nickname.
Along with the Giannis Freak 6, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nike are introducing a new silhouette of the Giannis Immortality 4, plus a fresh apparel collection, including a Dri-FIT quarter-zip top, jersey, pairs of joggers and shorts, and a classic Nike T-shirt. On 16 August, these items will be available on Nike.com and at selected retailers, joining the Giannis Immortality 3 and Freak 5 sneakers.
Sure, being 6'11" with a 7'3" wingspan could elevate your game. But so could wearing these stylish and versatile new sneaks—no need to be a "Greek Freak" or a Greek god.