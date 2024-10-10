Ja 2 shoe and apparel collection releases and bolsters hoopsters' style of play

The Ja 2 Shoe and Apparel Collection brings a new era of style on and off the court
Product news
Discover the details behind the debut of Nike's Ja 2.
Dynamic, quick-footed and explosive—Ja Morant represents the evolution of not just basketball, but the culture around it.
The launch of the Ja 2 Signature Shoe and Apparel Collection pushes the limits of self-expression for both the professional athlete and the casual hooper looking for high levels of bounce, support and responsiveness. Exuding an energy and a style on the court that is uniquely his own, Morant is making an impact on the youth basketball culture. The Ja 2 captures that infectious energy, merging on-court functionality with a style that draws inspiration from professional athletes and playground ballers alike.
Nike designers worked alongside Ja to create a shoe that supports—and enhances—his game and the game of any player who puts on the Ja 2. To be a Nike athlete means more than a sponsorship: it's a partnership that involves creating together. As Nike Basketball's first Gen Z signature athlete, Morant brings a unique POV to the creative process. Building off the success of Morant's first signature shoe, the Ja 2 is a reflection of this crucial relationship, powering a culture of innovation and belonging in the sport that gives everyone an opportunity to win.
As a guard who's quick, elusive and high-flying, Ja needs a shoe that keeps him in control and protected at all times.
"From the Ja 1 to the Ja 2, the core things remain the same. The work ethic doesn't change", Morant says. "It's about comfort, more bounce and bringing my fans into some different storytelling they may not know. We tell those stories through the colourways of my shoe".
The Ja 2 is designed to optimise a player's bounce, speed and stability while keeping style at the forefront. Building off the Ja 1, additional ankle padding and a waterfall collar lining bring a new level of comfort to the shoes, without sacrificing Ja's signature flair.
A moulded panel at the midfoot keeps feet locked in when players are on the move, while a cushioned midsole and Nike Air Zoom unit in the forefront add extra rebound through fast plays. The grippy underfoot traction on the outsole is patterned to resemble the lorry tyres that Ja used to train with in his back garden growing up, allowing athletes to be quick on their feet.
Taking Nike's unique access to athlete insights and digital tools, designers and Morant settled on a combination of a dynamic ankle sleeve and sidewall guardrail. Designed to protect and stabilise, players can change direction or take off down the court with confidence. For breathability, a ballistic mesh is used on the shoe's upper.
"In Nike Basketball, we get to work with the world's best athletes, help them be even better on the court and create a canvas to tell stories. We are excited for the world to wear the Ja 2 and to continue to be inspired by his growth and electric style of play", says Josh Wachtel, VP/GM, Global Men's Basketball. "The Ja 2 gives hoopers everything they need—it's bouncy, fast, stable, looks great and is available in kids' sizing to serve the next generation".
Throughout the process, Morant has taken a hands-on approach to design, including elements like the bold colourways of the Ja 2. For the initial launch, the Ja 2 shoe will debut in "Purple Sky", a purple colourway inspired by the mesmerising depth and power of the night sky, which is as mesmerising at Ja's flashy moves on the court. Further colourways will be released throughout autumn, all driven by Ja's explosive play and personal style. The Ja 2 will feature Morant's signature branding, both on the tongue and heel tab.
In addition to the updated sneaker, the Ja 2 Apparel Collection carries the athlete's flair off the court, featuring artistic prints and graphics that speak to Ja's personal aesthetic and his strong connection to both basketball and youth culture.
The apparel, which includes a hoodie, joggers, shorts and short and long-sleeve tees, merges the function of a game-day kit and the comfort of an off-duty kit. Artistic prints, an exposed zip and a bold colour palette fit Ja's expressive style and connection to youth culture.
The Ja 2 will be released on SNKRS and in selected markets on 26 September 2024. The Silhouette and Apparel Collection will be available in selected regions on Nike.com and selected retailers from 8 October.