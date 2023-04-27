The Workout Routine for Beginners You Need to Try, According to a Personal Trainer

This beginner-friendly 30- to 50-minute workout can improve range of motion, core strength, upper- and lower-body strength, and even cardiovascular endurance. This workout is designed with simplicity and efficiency in mind. Note: You'll need to be in the gym or have a full home setup to complete the following circuit. Consider completing this circuit one to three times per week, with at least one rest day in between your active days.

What you'll need:

A mat

A bench

A set (or two) of dumbbells

Here's what to expect in the workout:

After a warm-up, you'll run through five different exercises performed as a circuit. You'll squat, bridge, push, pull and top it off with a short burst of conditioning—a boon for cardiovascular health and cardiorespiratory fitness.

Aim to repeat the circuit twice to start, resting for 90 seconds between rounds. Try to rest only as needed between each movement—although if you need more, take it. As you become more familiar with the exercises, you may feel motivated to increase the amount of sets you do.

Before starting any new workout, always consult a doctor or relevant healthcare professional. This is especially important if you have any underlying conditions, musculoskeletal pain or other health issues that could affect your ability to safely perform certain movements.