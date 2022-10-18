The Best Nike Leggings for Cold Weather

Cold-weather leggings are an essential clothing item when temperatures dip. A soft, cosy pair of leggings can be worn by themselves or layered underneath other garments—from snow trousers to skirts—for additional warmth.

And whether you're embarking on a frigid morning run, hitting the ski slopes or simply lounging on the sofa, the cold-weather leggings from Nike can accompany a wide variety of activities. Read on to find your ideal pair.

(Related: The Best Nike Running Jackets and Gilets to Wear All Season)