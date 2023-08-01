Whether you're setting out for a day-long hike or a casual surfside stroll, cargo trousers are a practical choice for many outdoor activities. After all, the baggy trousers were initially designed as military workwear (think: camo-printed khakis).

(Related: The benefits of hiking, according to experts)

Cargo trousers have become a streetwear staple in recent years. These days, the trousers are made from a variety of materials outside of the quintessential, durable cotton fabric. They also feature colours that go beyond simple Khaki or army green, and are often styled with sleek heels as well as sneakers and combat boots.

Here are some of the best cargo trousers and shorts by Nike that tick both boxes: functional and on-trend.