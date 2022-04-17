Bra By Adwoa: Sports Bra Style

“I love this look, I love the impact of keeping everything super dark and then having that one bright flash of red to cut through. Red is the colour of power, energy, physicality –I feel like I can kick some ass in this outfit. This is perfect for something high impact, like a session in the ring where you just wanna work up a sweat, feel powerful and push yourself to the limit.”

Love Adwoa’s understated style? Get yours here.