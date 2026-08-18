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Oversized Hoodies & Sweatshirts

(77)
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Oversized Hoodie
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Oversized Hoodie
R 2 199,95
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
R 1 399,95
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Men's Therma-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Golf Top
Nike Fairway Fresh
Men's Therma-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Golf Top
R 1 899,95
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Therma-FIT Fleece Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Therma-FIT Fleece Hoodie
R 1 799,95
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Crew
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Crew
R 1 399,95
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Pullover Hoodie
R 1 599,95
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Graphic Crew
Just In
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Graphic Crew
R 999,95
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
R 1 299,95
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
R 2 199,95
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
R 1 199,95
Nike
Nike Women's Therma-FIT Basketball Performance Hoodie
Nike
Women's Therma-FIT Basketball Performance Hoodie
R 1 499,95
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
R 1 899,95
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Oversized Tracksuit Jacket
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Oversized Tracksuit Jacket
R 2 399,95
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Oversized French Terry Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Oversized French Terry Pullover Hoodie
R 1 399,95
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
R 1 299,95
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Crew
Just In
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Crew
R 1 299,95
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Graphic Crew
Just In
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Graphic Crew
R 1 799,95
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Nike Football Oversized Crew Neck
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Nike Football Oversized Crew Neck
R 1 099,95
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Oversized Mod-Cropped Top
Just In
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Oversized Mod-Cropped Top
R 1 399,95
Nike Tech Boreas
Nike Tech Boreas Men's Oversized Hoodie
Nike Tech Boreas
Men's Oversized Hoodie
R 3 499,95
Jordan Flight Fleece
Jordan Flight Fleece Men's 1/4-Zip Top
Jordan Flight Fleece
Men's 1/4-Zip Top
R 1 799,95
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodie
R 1 099,95
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
Just In
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
R 1 499,95
Nike Sportswear Studio
Nike Sportswear Studio Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Studio
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
R 799,95
Jordan Flight Wings
Jordan Flight Wings Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Flight Wings
Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
R 1 999,95
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Men's Cardigan
Just In
Jordan Flight
Men's Cardigan
R 1 999,95
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
R 2 999,95
Jordan Flight Fleece
Jordan Flight Fleece Men's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Flight Fleece
Men's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
R 1 799,95
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
R 1 399,95
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
R 1 399,95
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
R 1 599,95
Nike Sportswear Athletic
Nike Sportswear Athletic Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Athletic
Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
R 1 099,95
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
+1
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
R 899,95
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
R 1 299,95
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Girls' Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Girls' Oversized Pullover Hoodie
R 899,95
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Oversized Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Oversized Fleece Pullover Hoodie
R 1 399,95
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized 1/4-Zip Top
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized 1/4-Zip Top
R 899,95
Nike Sportswear Studio
Nike Sportswear Studio Girls' Boxy Fleece Crew Neck
Nike Sportswear Studio
Girls' Boxy Fleece Crew Neck
R 799,95
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Sportswear
Women's Full-Zip Jacket
R 2 899,95
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Men's Jacquard Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Jordan Flight
Men's Jacquard Pullover Hoodie
R 1 999,95
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Oversized French-Terry Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Oversized French-Terry Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
R 1 299,95
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
R 2 799,95
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Pullover Hoodie
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Pullover Hoodie
R 2 299,95
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
R 1 499,95
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Pullover Hoodie
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Pullover Hoodie
R 1 799,95
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Pullover Hoodie
R 1 599,95
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Crew
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's Oversized Crew
R 1 299,95
Boston Celtics Courtside
Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
Boston Celtics Courtside
Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
R 1 599,95
Jordan Flight Wings
Jordan Flight Wings Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Flight Wings
Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
R 1 999,95
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Men's Cardigan
Just In
Jordan Flight
Men's Cardigan
R 1 999,95
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
R 2 999,95
Jordan Flight Fleece
Jordan Flight Fleece Men's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Flight Fleece
Men's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
R 1 799,95
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
R 1 399,95
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
R 1 399,95
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
R 1 599,95
Nike Sportswear Athletic
Nike Sportswear Athletic Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Athletic
Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
R 1 099,95
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
+1
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
R 899,95
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
R 1 299,95
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Girls' Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Girls' Oversized Pullover Hoodie
R 899,95
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Oversized Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Oversized Fleece Pullover Hoodie
R 1 399,95
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized 1/4-Zip Top
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized 1/4-Zip Top
R 899,95
Nike Sportswear Studio
Nike Sportswear Studio Girls' Boxy Fleece Crew Neck
Nike Sportswear Studio
Girls' Boxy Fleece Crew Neck
R 799,95
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Sportswear
Women's Full-Zip Jacket
R 2 899,95
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Men's Jacquard Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Jordan Flight
Men's Jacquard Pullover Hoodie
R 1 999,95
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Oversized French-Terry Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Oversized French-Terry Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
R 1 299,95
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
R 2 799,95
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Pullover Hoodie
Nike ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Pullover Hoodie
R 2 299,95
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie
R 1 499,95
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Pullover Hoodie
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Pullover Hoodie
R 1 799,95
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Pullover Hoodie
R 1 599,95
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Crew
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's Oversized Crew
R 1 299,95
Boston Celtics Courtside
Boston Celtics Courtside Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
Boston Celtics Courtside
Men's Jordan NBA Club Premium Pullover Hoodie
R 1 599,95

Oversized hoodies: get comfortable

When you're warming up or taking a break, sometimes an oversized hoodie is just what you need. Our collection of oversized sweatshirts and hoodies has colours and styles to suit every sport and every player. Zip-up hoodies let you adjust your temperature between sets, while breathable sweatshirts keep you comfortable during training sessions. For total comfort, choose roomy silhouettes that are easy to slip on and off on the sidelines.

Make the most of the heat generated by your body with Nike Therma-FIT technology. We use innovative materials in our oversized hoodies to help you stay at the perfect temperature throughout your workout. You'll also find plenty of options from Nike's Move to Zero campaign—our plan to reach net-zero waste and emissions. Crafted with recycled materials, these hoodies and sweatshirts are better for you and the planet.