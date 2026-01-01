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  2. Accessories & Equipment
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  3. Hats, Visors & Headbands
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  4. Caps

Men's Caps

(58)
Nike Rise
Nike Rise Dri-FIT ADV SwooshFlex Structured Golf Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Rise
Dri-FIT ADV SwooshFlex Structured Golf Cap
R 599,95
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Nike Dri-FIT Club Unstructured Metal Swoosh Cap
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Unstructured Metal Swoosh Cap
R 479,95
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Club
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Club Unstructured Tennis Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Club
Unstructured Tennis Cap
R 649,95
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Nike Dri-FIT Club Unstructured Featherlight Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Unstructured Featherlight Cap
R 599,95
NOCTA
NOCTA S.S.C. Cap CS
Recycled Materials
NOCTA
S.S.C. Cap CS
R 649,95
Nike Fly
Nike Fly Dri-FIT ADV Unstructured Cooling Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Fly
Dri-FIT ADV Unstructured Cooling Cap
R 2 799,95
Nike Fly
Nike Fly Dri-FIT Unstructured Swoosh Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Fly
Dri-FIT Unstructured Swoosh Cap
R 599,95
Jordan Jumpman Pro
Jordan Jumpman Pro Adjustable Cap
+1
Recycled Materials
Jordan Jumpman Pro
Adjustable Cap
R 649,95
Nike Fly
Nike Fly Unstructured Cap
Nike Fly
Unstructured Cap
R 699,95
Jordan Club Cap
Jordan Club Cap Adjustable Hat
Jordan Club Cap
Adjustable Hat
R 549,95
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Club
Unstructured Cap
R 549,95
Nike After Dark Tour
Nike After Dark Tour Unstructured Dri-FIT Club Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike After Dark Tour
Unstructured Dri-FIT Club Cap
R 499,95
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Fly
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Fly Unstructured AeroBill AeroAdapt Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Fly
Unstructured AeroBill AeroAdapt Cap
R 699,95
Jordan Rise
Jordan Rise Structured Curved-Bill Hat
Jordan Rise
Structured Curved-Bill Hat
R 599,95
Jordan Rise
Jordan Rise Structured Metal Jumpman Hat
+1
Recycled Materials
Jordan Rise
Structured Metal Jumpman Hat
R 649,95
Nike Club
Nike Club Structured Racing Cap
Nike Club
Structured Racing Cap
R 849,95
Jordan Club
Jordan Club Adjustable Festival Hat
Recycled Materials
Jordan Club
Adjustable Festival Hat
R 549,95
Jordan Pro
Jordan Pro Structured Hat
Jordan Pro
Structured Hat
R 799,95
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Nike Dri-FIT Club Structured Metal Logo Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Structured Metal Logo Cap
R 549,95
Nike Dri-FIT Pro
Nike Dri-FIT Pro Structured Futura Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Pro
Structured Futura Cap
R 599,95
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Unstructured Swoosh Run Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Dri-FIT Unstructured Swoosh Run Cap
R 849,95
Nike Club
Nike Club Golf Dri-FIT Unstructured Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Club
Golf Dri-FIT Unstructured Cap
R 549,95
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured JDI Cap
Nike Club
Unstructured JDI Cap
R 549,95
Jordan Rise
Jordan Rise Structured Trucker Cap
Jordan Rise
Structured Trucker Cap
R 649,95
NOCTA
NOCTA Club Cap
Recycled Materials
NOCTA
Club Cap
R 599,95
Nike Storm-FIT ADV Club
Nike Storm-FIT ADV Club Structured AeroBill Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Storm-FIT ADV Club
Structured AeroBill Cap
R 749,95
Jordan Club
Jordan Club Unstructured Curved-Bill Hat
+1
Jordan Club
Unstructured Curved-Bill Hat
R 549,95
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured Cap
Nike Club
Unstructured Cap
R 549,95
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Nike Dri-FIT Club Unstructured ACG Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Unstructured ACG Cap
R 699,95
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Club
Unstructured Cap
R 549,95
Nike Rise
Nike Rise Structured A-Frame Cap
Nike Rise
Structured A-Frame Cap
R 649,95
Nike SB Club
Nike SB Club Unstructured Skate Cap
Nike SB Club
Unstructured Skate Cap
R 549,95
Nike Club
Nike Club Golf Shield Unstructured Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Club
Golf Shield Unstructured Cap
R 549,95
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured Futura Wash Cap
+3
Nike Club
Unstructured Futura Wash Cap
R 499,95
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured Denim Cap
Nike Club
Unstructured Denim Cap
R 749,95
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured Swoosh Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Club
Unstructured Swoosh Cap
R 499,95
Paris Saint-Germain Rise
Paris Saint-Germain Rise Structured Hat
Paris Saint-Germain Rise
Structured Hat
R 649,95
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured denim patch cap
Nike Club
Unstructured denim patch cap
R 749,95
Jordan Pro
Jordan Pro Dri-FIT Unstructured Flat-Brim Golf Hat
Jordan Pro
Dri-FIT Unstructured Flat-Brim Golf Hat
R 899,95
Jordan Pro
Jordan Pro Unstructured Flat-Bill Hat
Recycled Materials
Jordan Pro
Unstructured Flat-Bill Hat
R 799,95
Nike Club
Nike Club Structured Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Club
Structured Cap
R 599,95
Jordan Rise
Jordan Rise Structured Hat
Jordan Rise
Structured Hat
R 649,95
Jordan Fly
Jordan Fly Jumpman Cap
Jordan Fly
Jumpman Cap
R 599,95
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured Denim Cap
Nike Club
Unstructured Denim Cap
R 699,95
Nike Rise
Nike Rise Structured A-Frame Cap
Nike Rise
Structured A-Frame Cap
R 749,95
Nike Fly
Nike Fly Unstructured Puffer Trapper Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Fly
Unstructured Puffer Trapper Cap
R 749,95
Jordan Fly 'Festival'
Jordan Fly 'Festival' Unstructured Cap
Jordan Fly 'Festival'
Unstructured Cap
R 599,95
Nike ACG Fly
Nike ACG Fly Unstructured Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG Fly
Unstructured Cap
R 749,95
NOCTA
NOCTA Club Cap
Recycled Materials
NOCTA
Club Cap
R 599,95
Nike Storm-FIT ADV Club
Nike Storm-FIT ADV Club Structured AeroBill Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Storm-FIT ADV Club
Structured AeroBill Cap
R 749,95
Jordan Club
Jordan Club Unstructured Curved-Bill Hat
+1
Jordan Club
Unstructured Curved-Bill Hat
R 549,95
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured Cap
Nike Club
Unstructured Cap
R 549,95
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Nike Dri-FIT Club Unstructured ACG Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT Club
Unstructured ACG Cap
R 699,95
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Club
Unstructured Cap
R 549,95
Nike Rise
Nike Rise Structured A-Frame Cap
Nike Rise
Structured A-Frame Cap
R 649,95
Nike SB Club
Nike SB Club Unstructured Skate Cap
Nike SB Club
Unstructured Skate Cap
R 549,95
Nike Club
Nike Club Golf Shield Unstructured Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Club
Golf Shield Unstructured Cap
R 549,95
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured Futura Wash Cap
+3
Nike Club
Unstructured Futura Wash Cap
R 499,95
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured Denim Cap
Nike Club
Unstructured Denim Cap
R 749,95
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured Swoosh Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Club
Unstructured Swoosh Cap
R 499,95
Paris Saint-Germain Rise
Paris Saint-Germain Rise Structured Hat
Paris Saint-Germain Rise
Structured Hat
R 649,95
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured denim patch cap
Nike Club
Unstructured denim patch cap
R 749,95
Jordan Pro
Jordan Pro Dri-FIT Unstructured Flat-Brim Golf Hat
Jordan Pro
Dri-FIT Unstructured Flat-Brim Golf Hat
R 899,95
Jordan Pro
Jordan Pro Unstructured Flat-Bill Hat
Recycled Materials
Jordan Pro
Unstructured Flat-Bill Hat
R 799,95
Nike Club
Nike Club Structured Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Club
Structured Cap
R 599,95
Jordan Rise
Jordan Rise Structured Hat
Jordan Rise
Structured Hat
R 649,95
Jordan Fly
Jordan Fly Jumpman Cap
Jordan Fly
Jumpman Cap
R 599,95
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured Denim Cap
Nike Club
Unstructured Denim Cap
R 699,95
Nike Rise
Nike Rise Structured A-Frame Cap
Nike Rise
Structured A-Frame Cap
R 749,95
Nike Fly
Nike Fly Unstructured Puffer Trapper Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Fly
Unstructured Puffer Trapper Cap
R 749,95
Jordan Fly 'Festival'
Jordan Fly 'Festival' Unstructured Cap
Jordan Fly 'Festival'
Unstructured Cap
R 599,95
Nike ACG Fly
Nike ACG Fly Unstructured Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG Fly
Unstructured Cap
R 749,95

Caps for men: ready for all weather

Come rain or shine, you don't want anything to stop you from hitting your goals. That's where our men's caps come in. Find pieces designed to keep you dry in wet weather and offer added protection in the sun, so nothing holds you back. Whether you want an everyday neutral option or a bold colour to show off your style, there's plenty to choose from. Finished with the iconic Nike Swoosh, our hats aren't just functional—they're a symbol of our sporting heritage.


Get a comfortable cut


What a men's cap that will stay in place? Pick a style in a snug fit. Flexible Nike AeroBill technology combines breathability with sweat-wicking comfort to reduce distractions. Meanwhile, SwooshFlex elastic closures stretch for a fit that feels just right. You'll also find caps with a roomy, modern feel and high depth. Want to keep it classic? Choose an option with a curved bill for a traditional profile. Look out for the metal Jumpman, which adds signature Jordan style you can wear day after day. Meanwhile, tennis and golf pieces with a structured six-panel design create a clubhouse-ready look.


Made to last the distance


When it comes to construction, we don't compromise on quality. Choose caps for men designed using premium fabrics that are built to last. We've got soft and airy cotton styles for everyday wear, as well as durable polyester blends for high-intensity activities. Comfort is key when you're wearing a cap. That's why our materials feel smooth and lightweight, so you can wear them all day. Plus, explore options with four-way stretch fabric that give you added flexibility.


Designs with cool breathability


Check out the air holes at the top of our men's caps—these allow heat to escape when the temperature rises. Mesh panels accentuate breathability, while easy-to-clean fabrics help you keep them looking fresh. Explore designs featuring Nike Dri-FIT technology that work hard to wick sweat away and disperse it evenly across the fabric. It means moisture can evaporate faster, keeping you dry and comfortable. You'll also discover options with Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology that combine sweat-wicking fabric with advanced engineering to help you stay in control.


Find your perfect fit


From casual trucker caps with adjustable straps to sleek snapbacks with branded details, our men's caps blend comfort with innovation. Keep it classic in a mid-depth design that's made for day-to-day wear. Hook-and-loop back straps mean you can easily adjust your fit. We've also got options with metal sliders that you can move to suit you. Any excess can easily be tucked into the sweatband for a streamlined finish. Plus, look out for designs with embroidered eyelets and perforations on the crown and sweatband that allow for extra ventilation.


Be part of our journey


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose a men's cap with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.