NIKE FLYKNIT TECHNOLOGYInspired by our most common feedback from runners, Nike engineered a fabric that fits like a sock,
with the support and durability for sport.
WHAT IS NIKE FLYKNIT?A material made up of strong yet lightweight strands of yarn that have been woven
into a one-piece upper, securing an athlete's foot to the shoe platform.
HOW NIKE FLYKNIT WORKSDifferent types of knit patterns are used within a single Flyknit upper. Certain
areas have a tighter weave to give the foot more support, while other areas are
designed to be more flexible or breathable. Data from Nike's 40+ years of
studying the foot determines where each pattern is applied.