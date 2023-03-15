Artificial grass football boots: peerless power & precision
Our artificial grass football boots offer advanced comfort and effortless control. Each pair is precision-engineered to optimise your kicking and movements, so you can perform at your highest level. Plus, all of our football boots come with that iconic Nike style.
Nike has been the driving force behind some of the professional game's greatest success stories, and we bring our footballing expertise into play just as effectively on synthetic pitches. With specialised chevron studs, our AG boots deliver impeccable balance and multi-directional traction with every step you take. Meanwhile, cushioned insoles and micro-grooved Nike Aerotrak plates give you the support you need to sprint into the box with explosive acceleration.
We construct our artificial ground football boots from lightweight fabrics with our special Flyknit construction, so you get a cosy, sock-like fit. A high-friction and grippy texture gives you more control over the ball. And even the flashy colour-block patterns will help you up your game, as they're designed to improve visibility during matches and training.