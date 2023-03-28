Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Kids' Black Trainers

      Jordan 1 Low Alt
      Jordan 1 Low Alt Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Jordan 1 Low Alt
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      R 999,95
      Nike Court Borough Low 2
      Nike Court Borough Low 2 Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Court Borough Low 2
      Older Kids' Shoes
      R 949,95
      Jordan 1 Low Alt
      Jordan 1 Low Alt Younger Kids' Shoe
      Jordan 1 Low Alt
      Younger Kids' Shoe
      R 1 299,95
      Nike Revolution 6
      Nike Revolution 6 Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Revolution 6
      Older Kids' Road Running Shoes
      R 949,95
      Nike Force 1 LV8 2
      Nike Force 1 LV8 2 Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Force 1 LV8 2
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      R 1 399,95
      Nike Star Runner 3
      Nike Star Runner 3 Younger Kids' Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Star Runner 3
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      R 699,95
      Nike Pico 5
      Nike Pico 5 Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Pico 5
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      R 599,95
      Nike Force 1 LE
      Nike Force 1 LE Younger Kids' Shoe
      Nike Force 1 LE
      Younger Kids' Shoe
      R 1 199,95
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR Older Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max 90 LTR
      Older Kids' Shoes
      R 2 299,95
      Jordan 1 Mid SE
      Jordan 1 Mid SE Younger Kids' Shoes
      Member Access
      Jordan 1 Mid SE
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      R 1 599,95
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase Younger Kids' Easy On/Off Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Revolution 6 FlyEase
      Younger Kids' Easy On/Off Shoes
      R 799,95
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes
      Member Access
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
      Older Kids' Shoes
      R 2 099,95
      Nike Force 1 LV8 2
      Nike Force 1 LV8 2 Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Nike Force 1 LV8 2
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      R 1 199,95
      Nike Court Borough Mid 2
      Nike Court Borough Mid 2 Older Kids' Boot
      Nike Court Borough Mid 2
      Older Kids' Boot
      R 1 299,95
      Nike Flex Runner 2
      Nike Flex Runner 2 Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Flex Runner 2
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      R 699,95
      Nike Flex Runner 2 JP
      Nike Flex Runner 2 JP Younger Kids' Easy On/Off Shoes
      Nike Flex Runner 2 JP
      Younger Kids' Easy On/Off Shoes
      R 899,95
      Nike Air Max 270
      Nike Air Max 270 Older Kids' Shoe
      Nike Air Max 270
      Older Kids' Shoe
      R 2 399,95
      Jordan 1 Mid
      Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Jordan 1 Mid
      Older Kids' Shoes
      R 1 899,95
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Nike Air Max Plus Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      R 1 899,95
      Nike Air Force 1 LE
      Nike Air Force 1 LE Older Kids' Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 LE
      Older Kids' Shoe
      R 1 699,95
      Jordan 1 Mid
      Jordan 1 Mid Baby and Toddler Shoe
      Jordan 1 Mid
      Baby and Toddler Shoe
      R 999,95
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Nike Air Max Plus Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      R 1 999,95
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 15 Club MG
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 15 Club MG Younger Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 15 Club MG
      Younger Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
      R 849,95
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Older Kids' Shoe
      R 2 699,95

      Kids' black trainers: cushioning with every step

      From the playground and PE lessons to after-school training, kids' black trainers from Nike deliver all-day comfort. With soft foam to give them lots of cushioning, kids will get some serious bounce every time they hop or jump.

      Kids need trainers that play as hard as they do. That's why our children's black trainers feature durable rubber soles designed for fast movement—perfect for speedy games during playtime. School trainers with flexible grooves in the soles bend with kids' feet so they can move freely. Look out for plastic clips around the heel to offer extra stability as they zoom in all directions. Whether they're on the tarmac or the field, your budding track star can run with confidence.

      Go for an iconic design with a classic feel, or select futuristic kicks to keep them ahead of the game. Whether you choose Nike kids' black trainers for the school day, black football boots for the pitch or basketball shoes for the court, they'll enjoy the same lightweight breathability to keep them energised. Mesh fabrics in Nike black trainers maximise airflow, so kids stay cool during the busy school day.

      Get to the playground in record time with kids' black shoes designed for easy wear. For extra-small sports champions in the making, pull tabs and strategically placed webbing help them tug on their shoes quickly. Hook-and-loop straps make the fit even more secure. For extra fun, keep an eye out for kids' trainers with collapsible heels. All they need to do is stomp down and they're ready to go.

      With black-on-black designs and the iconic Swoosh in a muted style, our kids' all-black trainers offer ultimate versatility. Thanks to discreet logos, kids can tuck their favourite pair into a gym bag for PE—and pull them on for weekend adventures.