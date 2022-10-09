Baby and Toddler Clothing

Use the chart below to determine your child's size based on height, weight and average age.

Scroll horizontally to see more sizes.

Size Chart
Size0M / NB3M6M9M12M18M2T / 24M3T4T
Age (Months)00 - 33 - 66 - 99 - 1212 - 1818 - 2424 - 3636 - 48
Height (in.)20 - 2222 - 24.524.5 - 26.526.5 - 2929 - 31.531.5 - 3434 - 3636 - 38.538.5 - 41
Weight (lb)6 - 9.510 - 14.515 - 1818.5 - 2222.5 - 2525.5 - 2828.5 - 30
Chest (in.)14.5 - 16.516.5 - 17.517.5 - 1818 - 18.518.5 - 19.519.5 - 20.520.5 - 2121 - 2222 - 23
Waist (in.)15.5 - 1717 - 1818 - 18.518.5 - 1919 - 19.7519. 75 - 20.520. 5 - 2121 - 21.521.5 - 22
Seat (in)15.5 - 1717 - 1818 - 18.518.5 - 1919 - 2020 - 2121 - 21.521.5 - 22.522.5 - 23.5