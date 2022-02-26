Ana içeriğe geç
|

Popüler Arama Terimleri

En Popüler Öneriler

      Nike Court Borough Low 2

      Küçük Çocuk Ayakkabısı

      ₺899,90

      Yüksek Puanlı
      Midnight Navy/Siyah/Dark Purple Dust/Beyaz
      Beyaz/Beyaz/Beyaz
      Siyah/Siyah/Siyah

      Nike Court Borough Low 2, rahatlık ve şıklığı bir araya getiriyor. Yapısal ve destekleyici uyum sunan retro basketbol tasarımı, sahada bir yıldız gibi parlamanı sağlar.

      • Gösterilen Renk: Beyaz/Beyaz/Beyaz
      • Stil: BQ5451-100

      Beden/Numara ve Kesim

      Ücretsiz Kargo ve İade Olanağı

      1600 TL üzerindeki siparişlerde ücretsiz standart kargo.

      • Siparişini hangi nedenle olursa olsun 30 gün içinde ücretsiz olarak iade edebilirsin.

      İncelemeler (21)

      4.9 Yıldızlar

      • Sooo cute!

        448623076 - 26 Şub 2022

        Super cute shoes! They are such good quality! We got size 13 for my kiddo who is currently growing out of his old 12 shoes & they have a little extra room in them but he was still running around in them just fine!

      • Very comfortable shoes

        S A. - 22 Ara 2021

        Perfect shoes for little kids. The strap makes the perfect shoes for kids that do not know how to tie there shoe laces. All black shoe is good for rough playing at recess. My son says they’re comfortable

      • Excellent quality and comfy school trainers!

        K A. - 06 Ara 2021

        Excellent school trainers buy them every year in a bigger size! Last well, easy to clean and fit very comfortably for the little ones.