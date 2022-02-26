Nike Court Borough Low 2, rahatlık ve şıklığı bir araya getiriyor. Yapısal ve destekleyici uyum sunan retro basketbol tasarımı, sahada bir yıldız gibi parlamanı sağlar.
1600 TL üzerindeki siparişlerde ücretsiz standart kargo.
4.9 Yıldızlar
448623076 - 26 Şub 2022
Super cute shoes! They are such good quality! We got size 13 for my kiddo who is currently growing out of his old 12 shoes & they have a little extra room in them but he was still running around in them just fine!
S A. - 22 Ara 2021
Perfect shoes for little kids. The strap makes the perfect shoes for kids that do not know how to tie there shoe laces. All black shoe is good for rough playing at recess. My son says they’re comfortable
K A. - 06 Ara 2021
Excellent school trainers buy them every year in a bigger size! Last well, easy to clean and fit very comfortably for the little ones.