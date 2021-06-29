Ana içeriğe geç
      Nike Classic

      Çocuk Sırt Çantası (16 L)

      ₺549,90

      Siyah/Siyah/Beyaz
      Football Grey/University Blue/Bright Crimson
      Pink Glaze/Siyah/Beyaz

      Küçükler için özel olarak geliştirilen Nike Classic Çocuk Sırt Çantası, küçük omuzların rahat etmesini sağlar. Fermuarlı cepler, günlük maceralarda eşyaları kolayca ve güven içinde saklamayı sağlar.

      • Gösterilen Renk: Siyah/Siyah/Beyaz
      • Stil: BA5928-010

      Ücretsiz Kargo ve İade Olanağı

      1600 TL üzerindeki siparişlerde ücretsiz standart kargo.

      • Siparişini hangi nedenle olursa olsun 30 gün içinde ücretsiz olarak iade edebilirsin.

      İncelemeler (5)

      5 Yıldızlar

      • C I. - 29 Haz 2021

        Love the bag very good

      • Great!

        Patricia P. - 28 Haz 2021

        I bought this backpack for my kindergartner and it was absolutely perfect. It matches his lunchbox and is the perfect size. It also has a place to put your cup, which I thought would be really useful. If you’re looking for a child sized backpack, this one is for you.

      • Good product

        C A. - 24 Haz 2021

        Very nice