Küçükler için özel olarak geliştirilen Nike Classic Çocuk Sırt Çantası, küçük omuzların rahat etmesini sağlar. Fermuarlı cepler, günlük maceralarda eşyaları kolayca ve güven içinde saklamayı sağlar.
5 Yıldızlar
C I. - 29 Haz 2021
Love the bag very good
Patricia P. - 28 Haz 2021
I bought this backpack for my kindergartner and it was absolutely perfect. It matches his lunchbox and is the perfect size. It also has a place to put your cup, which I thought would be really useful. If you’re looking for a child sized backpack, this one is for you.
C A. - 24 Haz 2021
Very nice