Minik sporcunuz Nike Blazer Mid '77 ile oyunun kurallarını baştan yazabilir. Nostaljik stil ve rahat yapı, bu saha klasiğinin efsane bir sokak stili olarak parkenin sınırlarını aşmasını sağlar.
1600 TL üzerindeki siparişlerde ücretsiz standart kargo.
3.6 Yıldızlar
34c559cb-922f-41d9-8cd9-f1fbe1cfdd8a - 04 Eyl 2022
Utterly disappointed with these shoes. Very stylish but not practical. My sons feet just slip right out of them! What a waste of money ! Do not buy unless your child doesn’t walk yet
31ca0b9d-6459-401e-9d87-036a5214c677 - 22 Haz 2022
I like the shoe but my daughter's feet kept slipping out because it's can't be tied. I bought two and had to give the one pair away because the lace was not holding. It will be better if the lace can be tied instead of what it is
marinam849093006 - 02 Şub 2022
Just bought them.. very disappointed my sons feet slipped right out could not make them tight enough to stay on.