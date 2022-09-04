Ana içeriğe geç
|

Popüler Arama Terimleri

En Popüler Öneriler

      Nike Blazer Mid '77

      Bebek Ayakkabısı

      ₺1.149,90

      Minik sporcunuz Nike Blazer Mid '77 ile oyunun kurallarını baştan yazabilir. Nostaljik stil ve rahat yapı, bu saha klasiğinin efsane bir sokak stili olarak parkenin sınırlarını aşmasını sağlar.

      • Gösterilen Renk: Beyaz/Total Orange/Siyah
      • Stil: DA4088-100

      Beden/Numara ve Kesim

      Ücretsiz Kargo ve İade Olanağı

      1600 TL üzerindeki siparişlerde ücretsiz standart kargo.

      • Siparişini hangi nedenle olursa olsun 30 gün içinde ücretsiz olarak iade edebilirsin.

      İncelemeler (14)

      3.6 Yıldızlar

      • Utterly disappointed

        34c559cb-922f-41d9-8cd9-f1fbe1cfdd8a - 04 Eyl 2022

        Utterly disappointed with these shoes. Very stylish but not practical. My sons feet just slip right out of them! What a waste of money ! Do not buy unless your child doesn’t walk yet

      • It

        31ca0b9d-6459-401e-9d87-036a5214c677 - 22 Haz 2022

        I like the shoe but my daughter's feet kept slipping out because it's can't be tied. I bought two and had to give the one pair away because the lace was not holding. It will be better if the lace can be tied instead of what it is

      • Can’t get them tight enough

        marinam849093006 - 02 Şub 2022

        Just bought them.. very disappointed my sons feet slipped right out could not make them tight enough to stay on.