Ana içeriğe geç
|

Popüler Arama Terimleri

En Popüler Öneriler

      Sürdürülebilir Malzemeler

      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Next Nature

      Kadın Ayakkabısı

      ₺2.599,90

      Yüksek Puanlı

      Bu stili gönül rahatlığıyla giyebilirsin. Ağırlığının en az %20'si oranında geri dönüştürülmüş malzemelerden üretilen, sneaker tarihini yazan orijinal stil, sentetik deri malzemeyle yenilendi.

      • Gösterilen Renk: Beyaz/Siyah/Metallic Silver/Beyaz
      • Stil: DC9486-101

      Ücretsiz Kargo ve İade Olanağı

      1600 TL üzerindeki siparişlerde ücretsiz standart kargo.

      • Siparişini hangi nedenle olursa olsun 30 gün içinde ücretsiz olarak iade edebilirsin.

      Nasıl Üretildi?

      • Bu ürün, tüketim ve/veya üretim işlemleri sonrası atıklardan geri dönüştürülmüş malzemeler kullanılarak, sorumlu bir şekilde üretilmiştir. Sıfır karbon ve sıfır atık yolculuğumuzda attığımız en büyük adımlardan biri, malzeme seçimimizdir. Malzemeler, bir ürünün ayak izinin %70'inden fazlasına karşılık gelir. Kullanılmış plastikler, iplikler ve kumaşları yeniden kullanarak emisyonlarımızı önemli oranda azaltıyoruz. Performans, dayanıklılık ve stilden ödün vermeden olabildiğince çok geri dönüştürülmüş malzeme kullanmayı hedefliyoruz.
      • Sıfır karbon ve sıfır atık yolculuğumuz Move to Zero hakkında daha fazla bilgi edin. Sürdürülebilirliği göz önünde bulundurarak nasıl ürün tasarladığımızı ve yaşayıp oynamaya devam ettiğimiz yerin geleceğini korumaya nasıl yardımcı olduğumuzu gör.

      İncelemeler (38)

      4.7 Yıldızlar

      • Comfy, light shoe!

        Lvalle16 - 21 May 2022

        I really like, still do these shoes! Their fairly light compared to others and the fit is good. I can’t say I really love the colors but again, this is more for function than style for me. I’m a mom of 4, so I need a sneaker that’s light and great for running after little ones! I’ve worn them multiple times all day and at first, it did take some breaking in to but honestly, that’s all shoes for me usually. Wouldn’t change anything except better color options.

        Ürün ücretsiz olarak veya bir ödül-çekiliş/hediye kapsamında alındı.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Average comfort

        AF1 - 20 May 2022

        The style is as expected. Cute and sporty. The comfort is average, they are a little stiff and rub the back of my heels.

        Ürün ücretsiz olarak veya bir ödül-çekiliş/hediye kapsamında alındı.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Love these shoes

        Rachel - 19 May 2022

        I absolutely love these shoes. I get complimented on them all the time. They are so comfy and go great with any outfit.

        Ürün ücretsiz olarak veya bir ödül-çekiliş/hediye kapsamında alındı.
        #productsprovidedbynike