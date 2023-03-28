Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Bottoms
        3. /
      3. Shorts

      Women's Loose Shorts

      Trousers & TightsShorts
      Gender 
      (1)
      Women
      Shop by Promotion 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (1)
      Loose
      Rise 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Lined 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Countries 
      (0)
      Jordan (Her)itage
      Jordan (Her)itage Women's Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan (Her)itage
      Women's Shorts
      Nike Attack
      Nike Attack Women's Dri-FIT Fitness Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Unlined Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Attack
      Women's Dri-FIT Fitness Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Unlined Shorts
      €29.99
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Women's Mid-rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Women's Mid-rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
      €39.99
      FFF
      FFF Women's Football Track Shorts
      FFF
      Women's Football Track Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's High-Waisted Shorts
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Fitness High-waisted 7cm (approx.) Brief-lined Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Dri-FIT Fitness High-waisted 7cm (approx.) Brief-lined Shorts
      €39.99
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Women's Shorts
      Jordan Sport
      Women's Shorts
      €64.99
      Nike Dri-FIT ISoFly
      Nike Dri-FIT ISoFly Women's Basketball Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT ISoFly
      Women's Basketball Shorts
      €42.99
      Jordan Essentials
      Jordan Essentials Women's Fleece Shorts
      Jordan Essentials
      Women's Fleece Shorts
      Jordan Flight Fleece
      Jordan Flight Fleece Women's Colour-Block Shorts
      Jordan Flight Fleece
      Women's Colour-Block Shorts
      €59.99
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Loose-Fit Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's High-Waisted Loose-Fit Shorts
      Jordan (Her)itage
      Jordan (Her)itage Women's Diamond Shorts
      Jordan (Her)itage
      Women's Diamond Shorts
      €59.99
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's Woven High-Rise Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's Woven High-Rise Shorts
      €54.99
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's Fleece High-Rise Shorts (Plus Size)
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's Fleece High-Rise Shorts (Plus Size)
      €44.99
      Jordan (Her)itage
      Jordan (Her)itage Women's Diamond Shorts
      Jordan (Her)itage
      Women's Diamond Shorts
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Paris Saint-Germain Women's Shorts
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Women's Shorts
      €69.99
      Jordan Flight
      Jordan Flight Women's Fleece Shorts
      Jordan Flight
      Women's Fleece Shorts
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's Washed Jersey Shorts
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's Washed Jersey Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's High-Rise Woven Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's High-Rise Woven Shorts
      €44.99
      Jordan Essentials
      Jordan Essentials Women's Fleece Shorts
      Jordan Essentials
      Women's Fleece Shorts
      €59.99
      Nike Dri-FIT ISoFly
      Nike Dri-FIT ISoFly Women's Basketball Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT ISoFly
      Women's Basketball Shorts
      €42.99
      Jordan Essentials
      Jordan Essentials Women's Diamond Shorts
      Jordan Essentials
      Women's Diamond Shorts
      €69.99
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Fitness Mid-rise 7cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Dri-FIT Fitness Mid-rise 7cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
      €44.99
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Women's Running Shorts
      Nike Air
      Women's Running Shorts