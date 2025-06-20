  1. Nike Sportswear
    2. /
  2. Clothing
    3. /
  3. Trousers & Tights

Sportswear Trousers & Tights

Gender 
(0)
Men
Kids 
(0)
Shop By Price 
(0)
Sale & Offers 
(0)
Colour 
(0)
Sports 
(0)
Fit 
(0)
Fleece 
(0)
Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Tracksuit Bottoms
Nike Solo Swoosh
Men's Tracksuit Bottoms
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Fitted Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Fitted Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Joggers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Joggers
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
Nike Sportswear Classic
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Open-Hem Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Open-Hem Trousers
Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike Solo Swoosh Men's Fleece Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Solo Swoosh
Men's Fleece Trousers
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Poly-Knit Tracksuit
Sustainable Materials
Nike Club
Men's Poly-Knit Tracksuit
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Mid-Rise Tracksuit Bottoms
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's Mid-Rise Tracksuit Bottoms
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Tracksuit
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Tracksuit
€59.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Tracksuit
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Tracksuit
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Girls' Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Girls' Cargo Trousers
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit'
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit' Men's Cargo Trousers
Sustainable Materials
Nike ACG 'Smith Summit'
Men's Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear City Utility EasyOn
Nike Sportswear City Utility EasyOn Older Kids' Fleece Trousers
Nike Sportswear City Utility EasyOn
Older Kids' Fleece Trousers
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Cargo Trousers
Nike Club
Men's Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Standard Issue
Nike Sportswear Standard Issue Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Standard Issue
Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Girls' Fleece Joggers
Nike Sportswear
Girls' Fleece Joggers
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Chino Trousers
Nike Club
Men's Chino Trousers
Nike Air
Nike Air Older Kids' Trousers
Nike Air
Older Kids' Trousers
Nike Sportswear Standard Issue
Nike Sportswear Standard Issue Older Kids' (Boys') Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Standard Issue
Older Kids' (Boys') Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Girls' Loose Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Girls' Loose Trousers
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
Nike Sportswear Classic
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Loose Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Loose Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers