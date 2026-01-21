  1. Nike Black Friday
Nike Black Friday Leggings 2025

Tights & Leggings
Nike Black Friday leggings: performance sportswear for less

Take your workouts to the next level with high-performing styles from our selection of Nike Black Friday leggings. Whether you're looking for 7/8 leggings, full-length designs or breezy shorts, each pair is made to flex freely with your every move. Our materials have passed the squat test and give you the coverage to train with confidence. You'll find midweight, compressive fabrics that offer support in all the right places. For low-key days and low-impact exercise, leggings in super-soft, second-skin fabrics deliver maximum comfort.


Here at Nike, we have Nike Black Friday leggings deals on premium styles that elevate your training session. Look out for gentle-support leggings in stretchy fabric for an opaque finish that lasts wash after wash. Or check out the uncompromising comfort of our midweight, medium-support leggings. These contour to your shape while still letting you move with freedom. Looking for compressive options that support your muscles? We've got those, too. Choose a high-rise pair for full coverage, no matter how deep you squat. Or go for a mid-rise waistband for a natural, comfortable fit.


Whether you're hitting the track or the barre, our Nike Black Friday leggings sale has pieces to match your workout. Expecting to bring the heat? Go for leggings featuring our sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology. It works by moving moisture away from your skin, so it can evaporate quickly—keeping you dry and comfortable. If you need somewhere to stash your phone, keys or earbuds, our leggings with side pockets have you covered. You'll also find pairs with an extra drop-in pocket sewn into the waistband.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, look for Nike Black Friday leggings with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.