Nike St Lukes

Nike St Lukes

Open • Closes at 18:00

Westfield St Lukes

80 St Lukes Rd.

Shop 804

Auckland, Auckland, 1025, NZ

+64 9 558 3630

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Store Hours

Mon - Wed: 09:00 - 18:00
Thu - Fri: 09:00 - 21:00
Sat: 09:00 - 18:00
Sun: 10:00 - 17:30

Services

  • Member First Access

    Member First Access

    Shop some of our hottest and most innovative products before they're available anywhere else.

  • Reuse-A-Shoe

    Reuse-A-Shoe

    Drop off your worn-out sneakers and we'll recycle them into Nike Grind.

  • Return Information

    Return Information

    This store does not accept returns for Nike.com or Nike App orders.

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