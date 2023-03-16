Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Back to School Supplies & Essentials

      Shoes
      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      Boys
      Girls
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Nike Air Force 1 '07 Men's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 '07
      Men's Shoes
      €119.99
      Nike Everyday Lightweight
      Nike Everyday Lightweight Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      Bestseller
      Nike Everyday Lightweight
      Training Crew Socks (3 Pairs)
      €14.99
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
      €84.99
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Pullover Hoodie
      Nike Everyday Cushioned
      Nike Everyday Cushioned Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
      Bestseller
      Nike Everyday Cushioned
      Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
      €14.99
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Leggings
      €49.99
      Nike Multiplier
      Nike Multiplier Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
      Bestseller
      Nike Multiplier
      Crew Socks (2 Pairs)
      €17.99
      Jordan Essentials
      Jordan Essentials Men's Warm-Up Trousers
      Jordan Essentials
      Men's Warm-Up Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Joggers
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Men's Joggers
      €109.99
      Nike Air Force 1
      Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €99.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler Men's Running Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler
      Men's Running Top
      €29.99
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers
      Bestseller
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers
      Nike Everyday Cushioned
      Nike Everyday Cushioned Training Ankle Socks (6 Pairs)
      Bestseller
      Nike Everyday Cushioned
      Training Ankle Socks (6 Pairs)
      €22.99
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Joggers
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Men's Joggers
      €99.99
      Nike Everyday Max Cushioned
      Nike Everyday Max Cushioned Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
      Nike Everyday Max Cushioned
      Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
      €19.99
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
      Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX
      Women's Waterproof Trail-Running Shoes
      €159.99
      Nike Gift Card
      Nike Gift Card null
      Promo Exclusion
      Nike Gift Card
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Blazer Mid '77
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €84.99
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Nike Omni Multi-Court Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Omni Multi-Court
      Older Kids' Indoor Court Shoes
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Nike Air Max Plus Men's Shoes
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Max Plus
      Men's Shoes
      €189.99
      Nike Air Force 1 LE
      Nike Air Force 1 LE Older Kids' Shoe
      Bestseller
      Nike Air Force 1 LE
      Older Kids' Shoe
      €94.99
      Jordan Flight Fleece
      Jordan Flight Fleece Women's Trousers
      Jordan Flight Fleece
      Women's Trousers
      Jordan Flight Fleece
      Jordan Flight Fleece Men's Washed Trousers
      Jordan Flight Fleece
      Men's Washed Trousers
      €99.99
      Jordan Flight Fleece
      Jordan Flight Fleece Women's Trousers
      Jordan Flight Fleece
      Women's Trousers
      €89.99

      Back to school: inspire the next generation

      Whatever sport they love, we have back to school kit to keep them achieving, day after day. Expect hardworking PE gear with Dri-Fit technology, so kids stay cool and fresh on the move. Trainers with waffle soles provide outstanding grip with a lightweight feel – perfect for track and field stars. Bags and backpacks have plenty of pockets to keep things organised, while cushioned straps ensure comfort on the go.

      Committed athletes train in all weathers. That's why our Nike back to school supplies come in a choice of sleeve lengths and leg styles. Snug tracksuits keep them warm on the playing fields, while lightweight tops and shorts are ideal for warmer temperatures. When it's time to cool down, cosy joggers and hoodies will keep them looking and feeling their best.

      Got a uniform code to stick to? No problem. We have back to school essentials in simple classic shades of black, white and navy. If they're in the mood to stand out in style, treat them to bold tones of orange, pink and lime.