Nutrition Tips & Recipes. Nike Training Club

Is It Unhealthy to Eat Before Bed? Experts Explain

Is It Unhealthy to Eat Before Bed? Experts Explain

The answer isn't always simple.

4 Health Benefits of Beetroot Juice, According to Registered Dietitians

4 Health Benefits of Beetroot Juice, According to Registered Dietitians

Three registered dietitians unpack the potential benefits that drinking beetroot juice can offer.

4 Symptoms of Protein Deficiency to Watch Out for

4 Symptoms of Protein Deficiency to Watch Out for

A registered dietitian explains the key signs of protein deficiency and why the macronutrient is so important to include in your diet.

What Is A Plant-Based Diet – And Is It Right for Me?

What Is A Plant-Based Diet—And Is It Right for Me?

A registered dietitian identifies all of the different eating patterns that fall under a plant-based diet.

Five Healthy School Lunch Ideas for Kids

Five Healthy School Lunch Ideas for Kids

A registered dietitian dishes out her top, kid-approved healthy school lunch ideas.

Delicious Dairy-Free School Snacks, From Dietitians

Delicious Dairy-Free School Snacks, From Dietitians

Following a dairy-free lifestyle can be simple—and tasty. Here's what experts recommend to pack for school lunches.

Hydrating Foods To Eat After an Outdoor Workout

Dietitian-approved Foods That Can Help to Rehydrate After an Outdoor Workout

Water and sports drinks aren't the only way to replenish electrolytes.

Is Runner’s Diet a Thing? Here’s What the Experts Say

Is a Runner's Diet a Thing? Here's What Experts Have To Say

Experts say these are the top foods to fuel your performance.

10 Gluten-Free Snacks for Back to School | Article "OGC"

10 Dietitian-Approved, Gluten-Free Snacks for Back to School

Experts explain the main reasons for removing gluten from the diet. Then, they weigh in on which gluten-free treats are suitable for school-day snacks.

Should You Eat Breakfast Before or After a Workout? | Article "OGC"

Should You Eat Breakfast Before or After a Workout?

A registered dietitian explains how to time your breakfast based on your workouts.

How Meal Prep Hacks Make Healthy Cooking Easy and Fun

The "I'm Sick of Cooking" Guide to Cooking

Kitchen fatigue standing in the way of your nutrition goals? These tips can get even the most burnt-out home chef back on track.

What Is Protein Powder? And Should I Try It?

What Is Protein Powder? And Should I Try It?

Three registered dietitians give the scoop on this popular protein supplement.

3 Vitamin and Mineral Deficiencies That Could Derail Your Workout

Feeling Fatigued After Working Out? You Could Be Deficient in These Key Vitamins and Minerals

A registered dietitian explains how three different nutrient deficiencies could be the cause of major fatigue post-workout.

The Best Foods to Eat Before Exercise, According to a Registered Dietitian

Eat These Foods Before Exercising, Says a Registered Dietitian

A registered dietitian unpacks what the best pre-workout snack may look like for you, depending on the time of the day.

What Is Iron Deficiency and How Do I Know If I Have It?

What Is an Iron Deficiency and How Do I Know If I Have It?

A registered dietitian explains the symptoms of iron deficiency and how and when to take action.

What Is Pre-workout—And Is It Worth Trying?

What Is Pre-workout—And Is It Worth Trying?

Experts explain the potential benefits and risks of taking these supplements.

Bulking vs. Cutting: What’s the Difference?

Bulking vs. Cutting: Everything You Need to Know

Body composition changes may be one more variable worth tweaking to improve athletic performance.

3 Benefits of Drinking Coffee Before and After Working Out

The Benefits of Drinking Coffee Before and After Working Out, According to Experts

Performance fuel or exercise saboteur? Here's what sport specialists and research say about timing your coffee and workouts.

