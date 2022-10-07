Our purpose is to create inspiration and access that helps youth create a better future.
We believe the ball should bounce the same for everyone, and that education and access have the power to promote diversity, inclusion and equality.
Jordan Brand isn't just what you wear or how you play. It's the confidence to find your voice, own your style, and change the game both on and off the court. Driven by the legacy of Michael Jordan, we inspire the world to achieve greatness on their own terms.
Among the brand's core principles is strengthening the community through investment in youth. Michael Jordan's parents instilled in him the value of education, and our Jordan Wings programmes offer access to opportunities that can level the playing field to young people all over the world.
Today, Jordan Brand Wings works with more than 30 partners globally to unlock access to education and mentorship for disadvantaged youth.
From the parks of Chicago to the streets of Beijing, the courts of New York to the lycees of Paris, the Jumpman community shows up, shows out and changes the game every day. In 2016, we rededicated our support to this community with a singular focus: to break down the barriers that hold them back, and help them fly.