Kyrie 3
Out of Nowhere
Unleash your speed and control then court in the Kyrie 3.
Kyrie 3
Kyrie dominates the court with his lightning-quick first step and fluid playing style. By working with the Nike design team, he ensured his third signature shoe would not only enable razor-sharp cuts but also provide players across a variety of positions with a custom fit and great court response. Dynamic traction, flexible support and responsive cushioning combine to deliver on Kyrie's demands.
Dynamic Speed
Independent suspension pods and a curved outsole offer exceptional traction and the ability to play at any angle.
Flexible Lockdown
A forefoot band integrates with Flywire cables to provide support and a custom fit for every position and playing style.
Responsive Cushioning
A low-profile Nike Zoom Air unit in the heel delivers responsive cushioning for all game comfort.
The forefoot lock-in allows me to cut and be at different angles and positions, and still respond the right way.
Kyrie Irving
Behind the Design
Always Evolving
He's got an endless list of accolades, but point guard Kyrie Irving is best known for unleashing ankle breakers and making it look easy. "We wanted to design a shoe that allows Kyrie to do whatever his imagination creates on the court," sr. product manager Tony Grosso says. The first step: improving the grip of the Kyrie 1-inspired sole. "There's traction up the sidewall, with a curved forefoot that helps create better court feel," Grosso explains.
Streamlined Fit
Grosso and his team also wanted to limit excess room inside the shoe to prevent slipping, allowing Kyrie to utilize his explosive first step without wasting energy. "We were really chasing after fit, which benefits Kyrie because the shoe will be much more responsive to his movements." The team took inspiration from the Kyrie 2 strap and created an internal support system made with Flywire—ultralight, super-strong fibers that act as support cables. Then they added a forefoot band to lock the foot down.
Unmatched Improvisation
Kyrie's skills are highlighted when he uses his creativity to find a gap in the defense a split-second before it closes. "He plays so fast and his feet move at such a rapid rate," Grosso says, "it's almost like controlled speed." To represent the unorthodox way Kyrie sees the court, designers added textured spikes on the back half of the shoe. "There are no limitations to his game," Grosso says. And at 24 years old, Kyrie's only getting started.