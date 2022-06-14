Does Nike Make Moisture-Wicking Shirts?

For everyday wear, consider a moisture-wicking polo or casual T-shirt. You'll find street-ready styles made from sustainable materials in breathable designs that keep you cool and comfortable. Choose a T-shirt, tank or other style with a roomy feel and other comfort features like a ribbed neckband or a woven label.

Lastly, remember that there are other types of moisture-wicking clothing that aim to keep you dry. For instance, Nike Dri-FIT running socks can reduce blisters and discomfort. Nike Pro leggings made with Dri-FIT Technology are perfect for that sweaty indoor cycling class or hot yoga. And Dri-FIT shorts, which wick away moisture, are the perfect go-to sportswear for indoor or outdoor activities.

To keep your moisture-wicking apparel in top condition and the perfect fit, remember to read the care labels on the clothing and follow cleaning instructions. In general, no special care of these high-quality garments is required. You'll usually just need to wash your gear in cold water and avoid using bleach. Whatever workout you have on deck, Nike sweat-wicking technology can help you stay dry so you can focus on crushing your next sweat sesh.